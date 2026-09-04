THE WAR AND TREATY Release New EP COUNTRY BAPTISM
Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter also plan festival dates and a headline stop at the Ryman Auditorium.
The War And Treaty have released their new EP, Country Baptism, available now via Atlantic Outpost.
'This EP is about continuing the body of work that reflects our journey together,' says the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. 'Country Baptism begins with a conversation about overcoming moral injury through true love and care.'
The War And Treaty introduced fans to 'Country Baptism' with a debut live performance last week on NBC's America's Got Talent. Further highlights of the 7-song project include 'It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You,' available now alongside an official visualizer. Last month saw The War And Treaty herald Country Baptism with a pair of landmark live performances including a return to the stage of Nashville, TN's Grand Ole Opry as well as their own inaugural HeartsTown Music Festival, a sold-out event at their family ranch in Homer, MI celebrating the power of music, community, and restoration.
Widely hailed for their high-energy, crowd-pleasing live performances, The War And Treaty is currently traveling the US on a busy tour schedule highlighted by a wide-ranging headline run, top-billed festival appearances, and a headline show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, September 13. The latter date – which features support from Avery*Sunshine and country great Buddy Miller – will be preceded by a special edition of The Ryman Sidewalk Sessions, a pre-show party outdoors on the PNC Plaza featuring free live music, an outdoor bar, and giveaways from the Ryman Shop. For complete details and ticket information, visit thewarandtreaty.com.
For the past decade, The War And Treaty have created an ongoing body of work that has earned them over 100M worldwide streams along with widespread critical acclaim, standing ovations from sold-out audiences around the world, and a growing list of accolades including an Emmy Award, Americana Music Honors & Awards as 'Duo/Group of the Year' and 'Emerging Artist of the Year,' as well as multiple nominations for GRAMMY Awards (including a prestigious 'Best New Artist' nod), Country Music Association Awards, CMT Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more. The War And Treaty now take a step into a new chapter with their fifth studio album and Atlantic Outpost debut, The Story of Michael and Tanya.
Executive produced by Michael Trotter Jr., the project exemplifies the duo's ever-evolving creative growth with collaborations alongside some of their closest friends, mentors, and trusted confidants including such award-winning names as Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie June, Wynonna, and Babyface, the latter of whom shares co-writing credits on the single, 'You Can't Hurt Me Anymore,' alongside Tanya Trotter, Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall and Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman.
In addition, The War And Treaty have commemorated The Story of Michael and Tanya with a series of high-profile TV appearances, including an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings and performances on the BET Awards 2026 and CBS's The Great American Block Party 250, the latter featuring renditions of 'Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay' and The Story of Michael and Tanya standout, 'Litty.' Last month further saw the Trotters unveil a Tiny Desk Concert, streaming now via NPR Music.
Tracklist
1. Country Baptism Interlude
3. Earthquake
4. Keep You Warm Tonight
5. It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You
6. Cowgirls Cry When Cowboys Lie
7. It Won't Go Away
The War And Treaty – On Tour 2026-2027
September 11 – Bristol, TN-VA – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion †
September 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
October 7 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center
October 9 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium
October 10 – Kohler, WI – Kohler Memorial Theater
October 13 - Carmel, IN – Payne & Mencias Palladium @ Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts
October 14 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre
October 16 – Laramie, WY – A&S Auditorium
October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
October 20 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre
October 21 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
October 23 – Kalispell, MT – McClaren Hall, Wachholz College Center
October 24 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre
October 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
October 27 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
October 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum
October 30 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
October 31 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
November 1 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater
November 3 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon
November 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
November 5 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre
November 7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato
November 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
November 9 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
November 12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall
November 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
November 15 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
November 16 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
November 17 – New York, NY – Sony Hall
November 20 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
November 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
November 22 – Gainesville, FL – Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
April 9-11, 2027 – Miramar Beach, FL – Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend †
† Festival Appearance
Photo Credit: Luke Rogers
Photo Credit: Luke Rogers