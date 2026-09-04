THE WAR AND TREATY Release New EP COUNTRY BAPTISM

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The War And Treaty have released their new EP, Country Baptism, available now via Atlantic Outpost.

'This EP is about continuing the body of work that reflects our journey together,' says the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter. 'Country Baptism begins with a conversation about overcoming moral injury through true love and care.'

The War And Treaty introduced fans to 'Country Baptism' with a debut live performance last week on NBC's America's Got Talent. Further highlights of the 7-song project include 'It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You,' available now alongside an official visualizer. Last month saw The War And Treaty herald Country Baptism with a pair of landmark live performances including a return to the stage of Nashville, TN's Grand Ole Opry as well as their own inaugural HeartsTown Music Festival, a sold-out event at their family ranch in Homer, MI celebrating the power of music, community, and restoration.

Widely hailed for their high-energy, crowd-pleasing live performances, The War And Treaty is currently traveling the US on a busy tour schedule highlighted by a wide-ranging headline run, top-billed festival appearances, and a headline show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, September 13. The latter date – which features support from Avery*Sunshine and country great Buddy Miller – will be preceded by a special edition of The Ryman Sidewalk Sessions, a pre-show party outdoors on the PNC Plaza featuring free live music, an outdoor bar, and giveaways from the Ryman Shop. For complete details and ticket information, visit thewarandtreaty.com.

For the past decade, The War And Treaty have created an ongoing body of work that has earned them over 100M worldwide streams along with widespread critical acclaim, standing ovations from sold-out audiences around the world, and a growing list of accolades including an Emmy Award, Americana Music Honors & Awards as 'Duo/Group of the Year' and 'Emerging Artist of the Year,' as well as multiple nominations for GRAMMY Awards (including a prestigious 'Best New Artist' nod), Country Music Association Awards, CMT Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more. The War And Treaty now take a step into a new chapter with their fifth studio album and Atlantic Outpost debut, The Story of Michael and Tanya.

Executive produced by Michael Trotter Jr., the project exemplifies the duo's ever-evolving creative growth with collaborations alongside some of their closest friends, mentors, and trusted confidants including such award-winning names as Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie June, Wynonna, and Babyface, the latter of whom shares co-writing credits on the single, 'You Can't Hurt Me Anymore,' alongside Tanya Trotter, Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall and Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman.

In addition, The War And Treaty have commemorated The Story of Michael and Tanya with a series of high-profile TV appearances, including an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings and performances on the BET Awards 2026 and CBS's The Great American Block Party 250, the latter featuring renditions of 'Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay' and The Story of Michael and Tanya standout, 'Litty.' Last month further saw the Trotters unveil a Tiny Desk Concert, streaming now via NPR Music.

Tracklist

1. Country Baptism Interlude

2. Country Baptism

3. Earthquake

4. Keep You Warm Tonight

5. It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You

6. Cowgirls Cry When Cowboys Lie

7. It Won't Go Away

The War And Treaty – On Tour 2026-2027

September 11 – Bristol, TN-VA – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion †

September 13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

October 7 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center

October 9 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium

October 10 – Kohler, WI – Kohler Memorial Theater

October 13 - Carmel, IN – Payne & Mencias Palladium @ Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts

October 14 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre

October 16 – Laramie, WY – A&S Auditorium

October 17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room

October 20 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre

October 21 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile

October 23 – Kalispell, MT – McClaren Hall, Wachholz College Center

October 24 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre

October 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

October 28 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum

October 30 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

October 31 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater

November 1 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater

November 3 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon

November 4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

November 5 – Denver, CO – The Gothic Theatre

November 7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato

November 8 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

November 9 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

November 12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall

November 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

November 15 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

November 16 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

November 17 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

November 20 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom

November 21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

November 22 – Gainesville, FL – Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

April 9-11, 2027 – Miramar Beach, FL – Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend †

† Festival Appearance

Photo Credit: Luke Rogers



Photo Credit: Luke Rogers

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