THE WAR AND TREATY Release New Single IT'LL HURT ME MORE THAN IT'LL HURT YOU
The duo will also perform at the Ryman Auditorium and the inaugural Heartstown Music Festival in Michigan.
THE WAR AND TREATY have released a new single, IT'LL HURT ME MORE THAN IT'LL HURT YOU, available now via Atlantic Outpost. The 2x GRAMMY Award-nominated duo also premiered an official visualizer for the track. The release comes as the group prepares to perform at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.
'It'll Hurt Me More Than It'll Hurt You' heralds The War And Treaty's performance at Nashville, TN's Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday, August 19. Limited tickets for the Opry 100 event – which will also see performances from Riders in the Sky, The Isaacs, T. Graham Brown, Daily & Vincent, and others – are on sale now. Next week will also see the husband-and-wife team of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter celebrating the power of music, community, and restoration with their inaugural HeartsTown Music Festival, the sold-out event will take place at their family ranch in Homer, MI on Saturday, August 22. For complete details, visit hearts-town.com.
Widely hailed for their high-energy, crowd-pleasing live performances, The War And Treaty are marking the arrival of THE STORY OF MICHAEL AND TANYA with a busy tour schedule highlighted by a wide-ranging US headline run, top-billed festival appearances, a special headline show at Nashville, TN's historic Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, September 13, and more. Prior to the show, the Ryman will host a Sidewalk Sessions—a free public concert held at the PNC Plaza. For complete details and ticket information, visit thewarandtreaty.com.
For the past decade, The War And Treaty have created an ongoing body of work that has earned them over 100M worldwide streams along with widespread critical acclaim, standing ovations from sold-out audiences around the world, and a growing list of accolades including an Emmy Award, Americana Music Honors & Awards as 'Duo/Group of the Year' and 'Emerging Artist of the Year,' as well as multiple nominations for GRAMMY Awards (including a prestigious 'Best New Artist' nod), Country Music Association Awards, CMT Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and more. The War And Treaty now take a bold step into a new chapter with their fifth studio album and Atlantic Outpost debut, THE STORY OF MICHAEL AND TANYA.
Executive produced by Michael Trotter Jr., the characteristically eclectic project exemplifies the duo's ever-evolving creative growth with stunning collaborations alongside some of their closest friends, mentors, and trusted confidants including such award-winning titans as Whoopi Goldberg, Valerie June, Wynonna, and Babyface, the latter of whom shares co-writing credits on the new single, 'You Can't Hurt Me Anymore,' alongside Tanya Trotter, Jessi Alexander, Jon Randall and Jeff 'Gitty' Gitelman.
In addition, The War And Treaty have further commemorated their new album with a series of high-profile TV appearances, including an exclusive interview on CBS Mornings and performances on the BET Awards 2026 and CBS's THE GREAT AMERICAN BLOCK PARTY 250, the latter featuring unforgettable renditions of 'Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay' and THE STORY OF MICHAEL AND TANYA standout, 'Litty.' Last month saw the duo unveil a very special Tiny Desk Concert, streaming now via NPR Music.
AUGUST
15 – Grande Prairie, AB – Bear Creek Folk Festival †
19 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry
22 – Homer, MI – HeartsTown Music Festival †
SEPTEMBER
2 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery
11 – Bristol, TN-VA – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion †
13 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
OCTOBER
2 – Beaver Dam, KY – Stomp and Holler †
7 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center
9 – Fish Creek, WI – Door Community Auditorium
10 – Kohler, WI – Kohler Memorial Theater
13 - Carmel, IN – Payne & Mencias Palladium @ Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts
14 – Iowa City, IA – The Englert Theatre
16 – Laramie, WY – A&S Auditorium
17 – Salt Lake City, UT – The State Room
20 – Bend, OR – Tower Theatre
21 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile
23 – Kalispell, MT – McClaren Hall, Wachholz College Center
24 – Boise, ID – Egyptian Theatre
26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
27 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
28 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum
30 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
31 – Houston, TX – The Heights Theater
NOVEMBER
1 – Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater
3 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads Saloon
4 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
5 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
7 – Omaha, NE – Barnato
8 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
9 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
12 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall
13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
15 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
16 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
17 – New York, NY – Sony Hall
20 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre
22 – Gainesville, FL – Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
APRIL 2027
9-11 – Miramar Beach, FL – Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend †
† Festival Appearance
The new single follows THE WAR AND TREATY's recently released album, THE STORY OF MICHAEL AND TANYA, also out via Atlantic Outpost. The duo's upcoming live schedule includes the inaugural Heartstown Music Festival in Homer, Michigan, and a performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.