THE STRAY CATS Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon

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THE STRAY CATS performed 'Rock This Town,' one of their most iconic hits, this past Wednesday night on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon.

Stoney's Sunset, the newest country bar from the creators of Stoney's Rockin' Country and Stoney's North Forty, kicked off its grand opening celebration this past Saturday at Sunset Station with a Ribbon Cutting ceremony to commemorate the official opening of the newest destination for country music and live entertainment in Henderson. The arrival of Stoney's Sunset is part of a larger ongoing property refresh that will touch nearly every aspect of the casino floor.

Pictured left to right at the ceremony: Leadership Director at the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Cay Mateyko, City of Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero, Lee Torres, Vice President & General Manager of Sunset Station, Stoney's Co-Owner/Operator Paul Lowden, Jr., Ward III City Councilwoman Carrie Cox, Stoney's Entertainment Director, Toad, and Stoney's Sunset General Manager, Larry Cohen.

Photo Credit: Stardust Fallout



Photo Credit: Stardust Fallout

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