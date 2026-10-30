THE STOOGES Debut Released on Audiophile Reel-to-Reel

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The Stooges' self-titled debut lit punk rock's fuse in 1969, long before it exploded in 1976. A new audiophile edition of The Stooges is now available on reel-to-reel from Rhino High Fidelity.

The Stooges (Rhino High Fidelity R2R) was duplicated in real time from a 1:1 copy of the original flat analog master tape. The result is a master-quality listening experience that captures the recording's full dynamics. The 15 i.p.s. half-track 1/4' tape is produced to the IEC equalization standard on premium RTM LPR90 tape stock and stored on a 10.5' metal reel. The Reel-to-Reel edition is limited to 350 copies worldwide and available exclusively at Rhino.com.

Iggy Pop (aka Iggy Stooge on this album), Ron Asheton, Scott Asheton, and Dave Alexander left Ann Arbor, Michigan, to record their debut in New York with producer John Cale. Across eight tracks, the band's visceral rhythms and roaring guitars fused with Iggy's confrontational vocals, forging an elemental sound that was ahead of its time. '1969' opens the album with a sneer, while 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' and 'No Fun' bristle with the quartet's primal power. Cale, who played viola on the Velvet Underground's first two albums, also plays it here on the eerie, experimental 'We Will Fall.'

Largely overlooked when it came out, The Stooges is now regarded as one of rock's most vital debuts and continues to reach new generations. When the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted the band in 2010, it described them simply as 'punk before punk existed.' More than half a century after its release, The Stooges has lost none of its edge.

Rhino High Fidelity continues to tap into Warner Music's vast catalog, introducing reissues of seminal albums across genres—from rock and pop to jazz, soul, and beyond. Each title pairs uncompromising audio with archival-grade packaging, honoring the album's original intent in both sound and design.

Tracklist

'1969'

'I Wanna Be Your Dog'

'We Will Fall'

'No Fun'

'Real Cool Time'

'Ann'

'Not Right'

'Little Doll'





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