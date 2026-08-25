THE SCHIZOPHONICS Release "Black Pleather," Fall Tour to Launch Sept. 17
The music video, filmed at San Diego's Golden Ghost, features a cameo from the Melvins' Dale Crover.
The Schizophonics, who recently signed with Alternative Tentacles, have released 'Black Pleather,' the first single from their forthcoming album, Burning Floor, which will arrive later this year via the label.
''Black Pleather' is twist music from hell,' the San Diego-based trio exclaim. 'With its driving clap-a-long beat and dark-yet-campy imagery, it's the unholy love child between Chubby Checker and The Stooges. Rock'n'roll is dance music!'
The accompanying video, which was filmed at Golden Ghost in San Diego, brings all the groovy ghoulies on to the dance floor, and features a cameo from the Melvins' Dale Crover. The clip also previews the band's upcoming North American Fall tour, which kicks off on Sept. 17 and features openers Fever Dog (Sept. 17-27), Descartes a Kant (Sept. 30-Oct. 22), and Crover (Oct. 6-8, and 11-16). Tickets are available now via Schizophonics.com/shows.
Burning Floor will arrive later this year with further details to be announced soon.
Burning Floor tour dates
September 17 Santa Cruz, CA Moe's Alley
September 18 Sacramento, CA The Starlet Room
September 19 Portland, OR Jack London Revue
September 20 Seattle, WA Substation
September 22 Boise, ID Shrine Ballroom
September 23 Salt Lake City, UT Aces High
September 25 Denver, CO Hi-Dive
September 26 Omaha, NE Slowdown
September 27 Minneapolis, MN Icehouse
September 30 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge
October 1 Detroit, MI Small's Bar
October 2 Toronto, ON Sound Garage
October 3 Montreal, QC L'Escogriffe
October 4 Boston, MA Rockwell
October 6 Brooklyn, NY The Broadway
October 7 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie
October 8 Washington, DC DC9
October 10 Nashville, TN The Blue Room
October 11 Atlanta, GA The Earl
October 13 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill Duck Room
October 14 Oklahoma City, OK Resonant Head
October 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
October 16 Austin, TX Hotel Vegas
October 17 Dallas, TX TX Tea Room
October 20 Phoenix, AZ Linger Longer Lounge
October 22 Los Angeles, CA The Echo
The Schizophonics are Pat Beers (vocals/guitar), Sarah Linton (bass), and Lety Beers (drums). The San Diego-based band has exploded out of San Diego with the kind of raw, turbo-charged rock'n'roll that feels increasingly rare in modern music. The power trio has built a reputation for electrifying live shows that collide the fuzzed-out fury of proto-punk pioneers like The Stooges and MC5 with the sweat, swagger, and showmanship of James Brown and Little Richard. The result is a gritty, psychedelic blend of garage punk, classic rock, soul, and heavy groove.
Photo Credit: RC Kruger
Photo Credit: RC Kruger