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The Schizophonics, who recently signed with Alternative Tentacles, have released 'Black Pleather,' the first single from their forthcoming album, Burning Floor, which will arrive later this year via the label.

''Black Pleather' is twist music from hell,' the San Diego-based trio exclaim. 'With its driving clap-a-long beat and dark-yet-campy imagery, it's the unholy love child between Chubby Checker and The Stooges. Rock'n'roll is dance music!'

The accompanying video, which was filmed at Golden Ghost in San Diego, brings all the groovy ghoulies on to the dance floor, and features a cameo from the Melvins' Dale Crover. The clip also previews the band's upcoming North American Fall tour, which kicks off on Sept. 17 and features openers Fever Dog (Sept. 17-27), Descartes a Kant (Sept. 30-Oct. 22), and Crover (Oct. 6-8, and 11-16). Tickets are available now via Schizophonics.com/shows.

Burning Floor will arrive later this year with further details to be announced soon.

Burning Floor tour dates

September 17 Santa Cruz, CA Moe's Alley

September 18 Sacramento, CA The Starlet Room

September 19 Portland, OR Jack London Revue

September 20 Seattle, WA Substation

September 22 Boise, ID Shrine Ballroom

September 23 Salt Lake City, UT Aces High

September 25 Denver, CO Hi-Dive

September 26 Omaha, NE Slowdown

September 27 Minneapolis, MN Icehouse

September 30 Chicago, IL Cobra Lounge

October 1 Detroit, MI Small's Bar

October 2 Toronto, ON Sound Garage

October 3 Montreal, QC L'Escogriffe

October 4 Boston, MA Rockwell

October 6 Brooklyn, NY The Broadway

October 7 Philadelphia, PA Kung Fu Necktie

October 8 Washington, DC DC9

October 10 Nashville, TN The Blue Room

October 11 Atlanta, GA The Earl

October 13 St. Louis, MO Blueberry Hill Duck Room

October 14 Oklahoma City, OK Resonant Head

October 15 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

October 16 Austin, TX Hotel Vegas

October 17 Dallas, TX TX Tea Room

October 20 Phoenix, AZ Linger Longer Lounge

October 22 Los Angeles, CA The Echo

The Schizophonics are Pat Beers (vocals/guitar), Sarah Linton (bass), and Lety Beers (drums). The San Diego-based band has exploded out of San Diego with the kind of raw, turbo-charged rock'n'roll that feels increasingly rare in modern music. The power trio has built a reputation for electrifying live shows that collide the fuzzed-out fury of proto-punk pioneers like The Stooges and MC5 with the sweat, swagger, and showmanship of James Brown and Little Richard. The result is a gritty, psychedelic blend of garage punk, classic rock, soul, and heavy groove.

Photo Credit: RC Kruger



Photo Credit: RC Kruger

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