Nothing But Thieves Release STRAY DOGS, Tour 2027
The Southend five-piece recorded their new album at Angelic Studios, returning to their DIY roots with a focus on authenticity and community.
The chart-topping UK rock band Nothing But Thieves have released their new album Stray Dogs via RCA/Sony Music. Their fifth record speaks to the power of belonging and togetherness and the collective shared experiences that unite outsiders, including the immediate 'stray dogs' in the band's own world; their tight-knit crew and team, their families, and their dedicated legion of fans – the community of Nothing But Thieves.
The Southend five-piece returned to their roots – literally and thematically - during their recent time in the studio, recording at Angelic Studios where they made their debut record, looking back to how they began with a DIY spirit rooted in authenticity and a dynamic built on a foundation of mutual trust. Rather than carving new ideas out on the road, their new record was written in unison over a dedicated 5-month period, resulting in the band creating their most liberating and cohesive work to date.
With the album running like a night on stage, capturing an authentic communal moment in time and the exhilarating Nothing But Thieves live show through a cohesive set, Stray Dogs blurs the lines between a studio LP and a live show.
Marking a decade of Nothing But Thieves last year, with four albums, billions of streams, thousands of worldwide live shows and a global dedicated fanbase, the band returned earlier this year and began introducing the album through the release of four singles; the euphoric 'Evolution,' the compelling title-track 'Stray Dogs,' the 90s grunge and indie rock inspired 'Baby Kool (Evelyn),' and most recently, the delicate and reflective 'A Different Kind of Happiness.'
The album was produced entirely by the band's Dom Craik for the first time and engineered by Mark Rankin (QOTSA, Iggy Pop) and features 12 tracks, including the epic and emotive focus track '#5'.
Tracklist
1. 'Stray Dogs'
2. 'Testosterone'
3. 'Evolution'
4. 'Death In The Backseat'
5. '#5'
6. 'If You Don't Have Someone To Love'
7. '(Archive 76)'
8. 'Baby Kool (Evelyn)'
9. 'AI Jesus'
10. 'I Needed You Then, I Need You Now'
11. 'American Confidence'
12. 'A Different Kind of Happiness'
Nothing But Thieves leaned into their trusted fanbase around the announcement of Stray Dogs with guerilla posters, a 4-day cryptic YouTube channel building to a global livestreamed performance, and a secret gig billed as 'stray dogs' at Think Tank in Newcastle following their set at Radio 1's Big Weekend. Last weekend, saw the band take on their most momentous live shows to date, performing three intimate yet packed-out gigs in three countries in one day, with shows in Utrecht, Brussels and London over just 24 hours.
In 2023, Nothing But Thieves scored their debut #1 album with Dead Club City, which marked their fourth Top 10 record following Moral Panic, Broken Machine and Nothing But Thieves. They accompanied their last record with the 'The DCC World Tour,' which included two sold-out nights at London's Wembley Arena alongside multiple sold-out arenas and shows across Europe and North America. Amassing over 1.2 million worldwide album sales, 2 billion worldwide streams and 250 million video views, they have built up a loyal and wide following for their impactful alt rock sound and achieved global success with multiple gold and platinum records around the world.
This summer saw the band support Biffy Clyro at Finsbury Park in London and in Edinburgh, alongside a host of festival performances across Europe, including a headline show at Electric Castle in Romania.
Recently the band announced their biggest headline tour to date commencing in January 2027 with shows across the UK & Ireland, Europe, the United States and Canada. Dates include Manchester's Co-Op Live, London's O2 Arena and European shows at the 23,000 capacity AFAS Dome in Antwerp and two nights at Amsterdam's Ziggo Dome, which both sold out straight away.
Alongside performing three gigs in three countries in one day last weekend, they are performing an out-store tour this month in support of new album Stray Dogs, which has already included shows in Leeds and Middlesbrough and a return to one of the live venues where they began just over 10 years ago at Chinnerys in Southend.
2027 Tour Dates
January 2027
Tues 12th – Paris – Zénith
Weds 13th – Cologne – Lanxess Arena
Fri 15th – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome *sold out*
Sat 16th – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome *sold out*
Mon 18th – Zurich – The Hall
Wed 20th – Munich – Olympiahalle
Thurs 21st – Lodz – Atlas Arena
Fri 22nd – Prague – O2 Universum
Sun 24th – Milan – Unipol Forum
Mon 25th – Vienna - Gasometer
Wed 27th – Ludwigsburg – MHP Arena
Fri 29th – Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle
Sat 30th – Hamburg - Sporthalle
Sun 31st – Antwerp – AFAS Dome
February 2027
Tues 2nd – Dublin – 3Arena
Thurs 4th – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena
Fri 5th – London – The O2
Mon 8th – Cardiff – Utilita Arena
Wed 10th – Glasgow – OVO Hydro
Fri 12th – Manchester – Co-Op Live
Sat 13th – Birmingham – bp pulse LIVE
March 2027
Tues 30th – Vancouver – Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Wed 31st – Seattle – Paramount Theatre
April 2027
Thurs 1st – Portland – Crystal Ballroom
Sat 3rd – Oakland – Fox Theatre
Sun 4th – Los Angeles – Hollywood Palladium
Tues 6th – San Diego – SOMA
Wed 7th – Phoenix – The Van Buren
Fri 9th – Denver – Mission Ballroom
Sun 11th – Minneapolis – The Fillmore
Mon 12th – Chicago – The Salt Shed
Tues 13th – Detroit – The Fillmore
Thurs 15th – McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania – Roxian Theatre
Fri 16th – Philadelphia – The Fillmore
Sat 17th – New York – Brooklyn Paramount
Mon 19th – Boston – House of Blues
Tues 20th – Montreal – Mtelus
Wed 21st – Toronto – Massey Hall
Photo Credit: STEVE GULLICK // DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS
Photo Credit: STEVE GULLICK // DOWNLOAD PRESS ASSETS
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...