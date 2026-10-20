PINS Share New Single 'All Over' and Announce Fourth Album

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Manchester four-piece PINS have returned with new single 'All Over' and announced the release of their fourth album 'If I'm Alive Now, Then I Was Dead', released on 12th February via Haus of PINS.

friends Faith Vern, Lois MacDonald, Kyoko Swan and Abbi Phillips – released their album 'Girls Like Us' in 2013, followed by the acclaimed 'Wild Nights' in 2015, which marked its 10-year anniversary last year, their Bad Thing EP (featuring Iggy Pop) in 2017, and 'Hot Slick' in 2020. In February, they return with their fourth record 'If I'm Alive Now, Then I Was Dead', which marks a profound rebirth for the band, signalling a fresh new chapter in their sound. Created as a cathartic exploration of existentialism, the deeply meaningful collection of songs explores the themes of true love and the complex dualities of life and death, with the album's rebirth-themed title borrowed from a Sylvia Plath poem 'Love Letter'.

Introducing the album is new single 'All Over', which was recorded at Stockport's Resonance Studios and engineered and mixed by Joel Patchett (King Krule, Let's Eat Grandma), with the band leaning into a more organic and real approach to the recording process. Opening with poised yet disconcerting guitars, backed by fierce, smoky vocals that build into a chant-like anthemic chorus, the song references PINS early musical influences from the 60s girl-group sound of The Ronettes to the gritty punk of The Stooges. The video inspires a feeling of empowerment and new beginnings as it follows the band on a nocturnal journey through Manchester.

The band says, ''All Over' started as a demo about desire. It was one of the most fully formed songs that we had when we started working on our new album. The structure and everything was already there, it was just about getting the sounds down. The energy is driving and it feels a little angular.'

PINS have always leaned into their analogue fervour and dedicated passion for cinematography and photography, with their visual storytelling as central as the music itself. The vinyl release for 'All Over' arrives in the shape of a limited 300-edition clear teardrop vinyl, which is accompanied by a new Double A-Side track 'No Tears' released on 3rd November. With its luscious yet stark imagery, the renaissance-like album cover was shot by photographer Timon Benson and directed by artist Helenskia Collett at Salford Institution, Islington Mill.

PINS toured live earlier this year, and last year saw them commemorate 10-years of their beloved album 'Wild Nights' with a series of special anniversary shows. With a well-earned reputation for their dynamic and electric live show, they will be announcing further tour dates soon.









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