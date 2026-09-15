THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Tour to Return Feb 2027
The internationally acclaimed production will return to fan-favorite markets and new cities with creator and director Dean Elliott.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story returns for an expansive North American tour in 2027 to more than 50 cities. Producers Ruckus Entertainment announced the internationally acclaimed production will return to fan-favorite markets and new cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour launches February 7, 2027 in Thunder Bay, Ontario at the Thunder Bay Community Auditorium and also includes a special five-performance engagement April 30-May 2 at Hollywood's historic Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.
'The response to this production has been remarkable, and bringing it back on such a broad national tour speaks to the lasting power of Simon & Garfunkel's music,' says Dean Elliott, creator and director of the show. 'These songs can fill a theatre with energy one moment and bring the room to complete stillness the next. We're looking forward to returning to cities that have embraced the show while introducing it to audiences in dozens of new markets across the country.'
Fans aren't the only ones blown away by The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Art Garfunkel himself attended a previous performance, rushed the stage, grabbed the microphone, and declared, 'What a great f------ show!' before leaving the audience in awe once again. If the legend himself is a fan, you know this is a tour you won't want to miss.
The Simon & Garfunkel Story covers the duo's humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry, their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s, and their dramatic split in 1970 before culminating with the famous 1981 Concert in Central Park reunion, attended by more than half a million fans.
Featuring a set list of nearly 30 beloved songs, the production combines live performances with photos, video projection, and original film footage. Audiences will hear classics including 'Mrs. Robinson,' 'Cecilia,' 'Bridge Over Troubled Water,' 'Homeward Bound,' and many more, performed with the unmistakable harmonies that made Simon & Garfunkel one of the most celebrated musical duos of all time.
With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, 10 GRAMMY Awards, induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and an enduring catalog that continues to inspire generations, Simon & Garfunkel remain among the most influential artists in music history.
For more information, tour dates, and tickets, visit www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com.
2027 Tour Dates
February 7 - Thunder Bay, ON - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium
February 9 - Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall
February 10 - Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre
February 11 - Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place – Sid Buckwold Theatre
February 12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
February 13 - Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre
February 16 - Kelowna, BC - Community Theatre
February 18 - Vancouver, BC - The Centre
February 19 - Shelton, WA - Skookum Creek Event Center
February 20 - Yakima, WA - Capitol Theatre
February 21 - Kalispell, MT - Wacholz College Center
February 24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Center for the Performing Arts
February 26 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall
March 2 - Eau Claire, WI - Pablo Center at the Confluence
March 3 - Wausau, WI - Grand Theater
March 4 - Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre
March 5 - Flint, MI - Whiting Auditorium
March 6 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
March 7 - Cleveland, OH - KeyBank State Theatre
March 9 - Columbia, SC - Koger Center for the Arts
March 10 - Munhall, PA - Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
March 11 - Englewood, NJ - Bergen Performing Arts Center
March 12 - Waterbury, CT - Palace Theater
March 13 - Waterloo, NY - The Vine Showroom at del Lago Casino
March 14 - Peekskill, NY - Paramount Hudson Valley Theater
March 17 - Morganton, NC - Morganton Municipal Auditorium
March 18 - Van Wert, OH - Niswonger Performing Arts Center of NW Ohio
March 19 - Midland, MI - Midland Center for the Arts
March 20 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center
March 21 - Warren, MI - Andiamo Celebrity Showroom
March 24 - Westbury, NY - Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
March 25 - Lowell, MA - Memorial Auditorium
March 26 - Cranston, RI - The Historic Park Theatre and Event Center
March 27 - Baltimore, MD - Meyerhoff Symphony Hall
March 29 - Sarasota, FL - Roskamp Auditorium
March 31 - Raleigh, NC - Memorial Auditorium
April 1 - New Philadelphia, OH - Kent State Tuscarawas Performing Arts Center
April 2 - Bloomington, IN - Indiana University Auditorium
April 3 - Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre
April 4 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts
April 6 - Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House
April 10 - Scottsdale, AZ - Highlands Church
April 13 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
April 18 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall
April 20 - Denver, CO - Buell Theatre
April 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Eccles Theater
April 22 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
April 23-24 - Palm Desert, CA - McCallum Theatre
April 25 - Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA - Sunset Cultural Center
April 27 - Del Mar, CA - The Sound
April 28 - San Francisco, CA - Curran Theatre
April 29 - Modesto, CA - Gallo Center for the Arts
April 30-May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Pantages Theatre
May 11-23 - Toronto, ON - CAA Theatre
About Ruckus Entertainment
Ruckus Entertainment, based in Los Angeles and formed in 2022, brings together veteran entertainment producers Alison Spiriti, Justin Sudds, Dean Elliott and Ralph Schmidtke who are collectively responsible for producing over 100 touring productions seen by millions around the world. Their burgeoning production company brings audiences world-class concerts and live events and is focused on celebrating the history and music behind iconic, globally recognized musical artists. Current productions include The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Life and Music of George Michael, and The British Invasion.
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