Creedence Clearwater Reimagined to Launch National Tour Spring 2027

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Producers Right Angle Entertainment and Maple Tree Entertainment have announced CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REIMAGINED, a new live concert tribute experience honoring Creedence Clearwater Revival. The national tour is set to launch in spring 2027 and will visit numerous cities across the country, bringing the band's catalog of hits to the stage through live performances and multimedia elements.

Few bands have left a mark on American music quite like Creedence Clearwater Revival. CCR released an extraordinary run of hit songs over four remarkable years that continue to echo through generations. From classic rock radio and blockbuster films to road trips and backyard barbecues, Creedence Clearwater Reimagined brings that remarkable catalog to life through faithful live performances and cinematic multimedia, celebrating one of rock's most enduring and influential bands.

'For decades, Creedence Clearwater Revival songs have been passed from parents to children, discovered in movies, heard on road trips, and shared at parties and gatherings, not to mention a karaoke session or two,' says creator and director Dean Elliott from Maple Tree Entertainment. 'We wanted to create a show that captures not only the energy of the music, but also why Creedence Clearwater Revival continues to mean so much to so many people around the world.'

From the opening notes of 'Proud Mary' to unforgettable classics like 'Bad Moon Rising,' 'Fortunate Son,' 'Green River,' 'Have You Ever Seen the Rain,' 'Born on the Bayou,' 'Down on the Corner,' and 'Travelin' Band,' audiences will experience one iconic song after another performed with remarkable authenticity. The production will transport audiences back to one of the most influential periods in American rock history.

More than half a century after first climbing the charts, Creedence Clearwater Revival's music remains as relevant as ever. With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, their songs continue to inspire new artists, soundtrack films and television, fill concert venues, and unite generations through one of the most celebrated catalogs in rock history.

For more information, visit creedencereimagined.com.

About Right Angle Entertainment (Producers)

Right Angle Entertainment specializes in the production, marketing, management, and distribution of live entertainment experiences. The company collaborates with managers, producers, artists, agents, studios, and licensors to transform brands, talent, intellectual properties, and digital-first franchises into compelling live theatrical, concert, and immersive experiences for audiences worldwide. RAE's diverse roster includes 'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,' Hasbro's 'Clue: A Walking Mystery' immersive experience and the 'Clue: Murder on the Menu' immersive dining experience, 'Ninja Kidz Live! Infinite Possibilities,' 'Jay Shetty: Love Rules – World Tour,' 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story,' 'Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol,' 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,' and London's acclaimed close-up magic experience 'The Magicians Table,' among many others.

About Maple Tree Entertainment (Producers)

Operating in both the U.S. and the UK, Maple Tree Entertainment specializes in putting together unique live shows, primarily in theatres/concert halls worldwide. These include the multi-award winning The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Neighbours - The Celebration Tour, Hollyoaks - The 30th Anniversary Tour, Buddy - The Musical, The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Young Ones - Live In Conversation, The Life & Music of George Michael, An Evening with Richard Dreyfuss and Johnny Cash - The Official Concert Experience.

The production comes from the producers behind THE Simon & Garfunkel STORY, THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF George Michael, and THE Billy Joel LEGACY: A TRIBUTE EXPERIENCE. Creator and director Dean Elliott of Maple Tree Entertainment said the goal was to capture not only the energy of the music but why Creedence Clearwater Revival continues to resonate with audiences.

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