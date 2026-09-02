Photos: THE OAK RIDGE BOYS to Release BURIED TREASURES Album With Anderson East, Dave Cobb

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The Oak Ridge Boys have announced Buried Treasures, a deeply personal new collection arriving October 30 via Lightning Rod Records. The album's title track, 'Buried Treasure' — its only newly written song — is available today, alongside album pre-orders at 30tgrs.ffm.to/buriedtreasures.



DELUXE PROSPECTOR BUNDLE







THE OAK RIDGE BOYS UNEARTH BURIED TREASURES



Produced and engineered by Anderson East and executive produced by GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, Buried Treasures finds one of American music's most enduring vocal groups returning to songs that have long lived in their hearts. Recorded at Sanctuary Blonde Studio in Nashville, the 10-song set brings the Oaks' unmistakable harmony to enduring works of faith, friendship, comfort and love.

'Every song on the album is about something that's dear to us. These songs are all buried treasures — great songs we've loved and sung for years, and this is the first time we've brought them all together on one record.'

— Duane Allen

From Simon & Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' and Bill Withers' 'Lean on Me' to 'Stardust,' 'What a Wonderful World' and Billy Joe Shaver's 'Live Forever,' the collection honors songs that helped shape the group's musical life. Their gospel foundation shines through on 'Deep River,' 'How Great Thou Art' and 'Softly and Tenderly,' while 'You Are So Beautiful' adds a tender, romantic close.

'It was a lot of fun, reaching back to some of these classic songs. I feel like this album touched on our love of life, love of family, love of our mates that we've chosen in life, and also the love of God.'

— William Lee Golden

The album's lone new composition, 'Buried Treasure,' was written specifically for the project by GRAMMY-winning songwriter Aaron Raitiere, who also co-wrote 'Come On Home' for the Oaks' 2024 album Mama's Boys. Its arrival begins a fall campaign that continues October 2 with 'How Great Thou Art,' followed by the album's October 30 street date and the official video for focus track 'Live Forever.'

'The Oak Ridge Boys are country music legends. I'm honored they've recorded my songs.'

— Aaron Raitiere

Buried Treasures also reaches back to a pivotal chapter of the group's history. A friendship between Duane Allen and Paul Simon led the Oaks to perform and record with Simon in the late 1970s, most notably on his No. 5 pop hit 'Slip Slidin' Away.' Nearly fifty years later, their reading of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' opens the album — and another chapter in a body of work that continues to connect gospel, country and American popular music.

'Getting to watch them work out parts, and who's singing what – it was incredible to see it all happen. Everything was in the moment. Also, their enthusiasm was amazing. It's so inspiring to see a group of guys at this point in their career still excited, wanting to be there, and thoughtful about everything.'

— Anderson East

The Oak Ridge Boys, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden, Richard Sterban, and Joe Bonsall, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015. Ben James stepped in to replace Bonsall shortly before his death in 2024. This is James' second album with the group. Tim Duncan, who briefly toured with the group due to Sterban's ongoing health issues, carries many of the bass vocal parts on Buried Treasures.

Buried Treasures is available in CD and deluxe gold vinyl LP variants as well as across all digital services. Listen / Pre-order: https://30tgrs.ffm.to/buriedtreasures

Buried Treasures — Track Listing

1. Bridge Over Troubled Water

2. Buried Treasure

3. Deep River

4. How Great Thou Art

5. Lean on Me

6. Live Forever

7. Softly and Tenderly

8. Stardust

9. What a Wonderful World

10. You Are So Beautiful

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