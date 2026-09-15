THE RASCALS ROCKIN' THE HOLIDAYS to Perform at Patchogue Theatre
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees known for hits like Groovin' and People Got To Be Free will perform at the Long Island venue.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced that The Rascals Rockin' The Holidays will appear on Friday, December 18, 2026 at 8:00pm.
Tickets are $61 - $101 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1290917.
Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 18 at 10AM.
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriter Hall of Fame members, The Rascals are widely considered the best 'blue-eyed soul' group to come out of the 1960s and their music is the soundtrack of a generation. The Rascals have 17 Top 20 hits, seven Top 10 hits, and three No.1 hits that include 'Groovin',' 'People Got To Be Free' and 'Good Lovin'.'
Event Details
The Rascals Rockin' The Holidays
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY
Friday December 18th 2026, 8:00pm
Box Office Hours: Wednesday - Sunday from 12-6pm and later on show nights. (631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772
Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org.
About Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA)
The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.
The theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.
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