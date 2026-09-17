THE PINEAPPLE THIEF to Release 'God Knows' Single
Third single arrives ahead of the band's new studio album Far and Wide.
The Pineapple Thief are set to release their new studio album Far and Wide on October 9, 2026. With just under a month to go, the band has revealed the anthemic new single 'God Knows,' the third single from the forthcoming record.
The video for 'God Knows' was directed by longtime collaborator George Laycock.
Bruce Soord comments: 'The reckoning. Lying there, with my infinite stare. Through the shadows. I guess it's autobiographical. We all have regrets. I certainly do. I've made mistakes, did people wrong. The (metaphorical) god knows. And those ghosts are coming out...'
The track can be streamed and the album pre-ordered at this link.
The band recently announced a UK & European headline tour for 2027, and will also hit the road in North America in November and December 2026.
On Far and Wide, The Pineapple Thief feel more like a rock band than ever. Still progressive. Still masters of spine-tingling atmosphere. Still attuned to the strange, troubled world around us. Now, a decade and seven albums on from the arrival of Gavin Harrison on drums – and newly signed to InsideOutMusic – they capture the chemistry, road miles and bigger stages of the last few years. Far and Wide is the sound of a group with dreamlike complexity at their fingertips, channelling it into hard-hitting, incisive songs.
'We realized, for instance, that you don't need more than two guitar parts at any one time,' frontman/founder Bruce Soord says. 'You know, 'why have we got four or five guitars? Why have we got six-part harmonies when there's only three of us singing?' We deliberately created those constraints, because we thought, 'we're a rock band, there's five of us on stage, this is what we should be about in the studio.''
'You do start to imagine what a song would look like on a stage, and sometimes that does influence the arrangement,' Harrison adds. 'Like, 'this would be amazing live when we do this, if this section just went into this other thing', and you can picture it with the lights and the atmosphere on stage.'
Far and Wide will arrive on several formats, including a Ltd 2CD & Blu-ray artbook which includes the bonus track 'Daylight,' as well as a second CD of instrumentals and a blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD 5.1 Surround Sound & 24/48 Stereo Mixes. The album will also be available as a Special Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold LP (in several colour variants) & digitally as both stereo & Dolby Atmos. All formats feature the striking cover image of an abstract sculpture by the late Michael Schoenholtz, father of Harrison's longtime partner Hannah. Founded in 1999 by Bruce Soord, the band has long been one of the genre's most successful and accomplished outfits, releasing 16 studio albums and touring worldwide. The band consists of Soord (vocals, guitars), Jon Sykes (bass), Steve Kitch (keyboards), and Gavin Harrison (drums).
UK & European Tour Dates 2027
4th March – The Garage, Glasgow, UK
5th March – O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
6th March – O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK
7th March – The 1865, Southampton, UK
9th March – Antipode, Rennes, France
10th March – Metronum, Toulouse, France
12th March – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain
13th March – Teatro Eslava, Madrid, Spain
14th March – Republica de Musica, Lisbon, Portugal
16th March – Casa de Musica, Porto, Portugal
17th March – Santana 27, Bilbao, Spain
19th March – La Rayonne, Lyon, France
20th March – Le Trianon, Paris, France
21st March – Rockhal, Esc-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
1st April – Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany
2nd April – Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany
3rd April – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany
4th April – Metropol, Berlin, Germany
6th April – Stary Manez, Gdansk, Poland
7th April – Palladium, Warsaw, Poland
9th April – Klub Studio, Krakow, Poland
10th April – Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany
11th April – Roxy Hall, Prague, Czech Republic
13th April – W.U.K., Vienna, Austria
14th April – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany
15th April – Boogaloo, Zagreb, Croatia
17th April – Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy
18th April – Alcatraz, Milan, Italy
20th April – Dynamo, Zurich, Switzerland
22nd April – La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France
23rd April – La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium
24th April – O13, Tilburg, Netherlands
21st May – Posten, Odense, Denmark
22nd May – Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark
23rd May – Train, Aarhus, Denmark
25th May – USF Sardinen, Bergen, Norway
26th May – Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway
28th May – Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden
29th May – Nya Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden
31st May – Logomo Teatro, Turku, Finland
1st June – Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland
2nd June – Tavara-Asema, Tampere, Finland
North America Tour Dates 2026
Nov. 17 - Washington DC - Howard Theater
Nov. 19 - Philadelphia PA – Theatre of Living Arts
Nov. 20 - New York City NY - Gramercy Theatre
Nov. 21 - Somerville MA - Somerville Theater
Nov. 22 - Quebec City QC - Capitole
Nov. 24 - Montreal QC - Beanfield Theatre
Nov. 25 - Toronto ON - Danforth Music Hall
Nov. 27 - Chicago IL - House of Blues
Nov. 28 - Cleveland OH - House of Blues
Nov. 29 - St. Louis MO – Delmar Hall
Dec. 1 - Dallas TX – The Bomb Factory
Dec. 3 - Denver CO - Summit
Dec. 5 - Phoenix AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Dec. 6 - San Diego CA – The Observatory North Park
Dec. 8 - Los Angeles CA - The Bellwether
Dec. 9 - San Francisco CA - August Hall
Dec. 11 - Seattle WA - Neptune Theater
Dec. 12 - Portland OR - Revolution Hall
Dec. 13 - Vancouver BC - Hollywood Theater
Information on all upcoming shows can be found at pineapplethief.com/tour.
Photo Credit: George Laycock
Photo Credit: George Laycock
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