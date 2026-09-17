THE PINEAPPLE THIEF to Release 'God Knows' Single

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The Pineapple Thief are set to release their new studio album Far and Wide on October 9, 2026. With just under a month to go, the band has revealed the anthemic new single 'God Knows,' the third single from the forthcoming record.

The video for 'God Knows' was directed by longtime collaborator George Laycock.

Bruce Soord comments: 'The reckoning. Lying there, with my infinite stare. Through the shadows. I guess it's autobiographical. We all have regrets. I certainly do. I've made mistakes, did people wrong. The (metaphorical) god knows. And those ghosts are coming out...'

The track can be streamed and the album pre-ordered at this link.

The band recently announced a UK & European headline tour for 2027, and will also hit the road in North America in November and December 2026.

On Far and Wide, The Pineapple Thief feel more like a rock band than ever. Still progressive. Still masters of spine-tingling atmosphere. Still attuned to the strange, troubled world around us. Now, a decade and seven albums on from the arrival of Gavin Harrison on drums – and newly signed to InsideOutMusic – they capture the chemistry, road miles and bigger stages of the last few years. Far and Wide is the sound of a group with dreamlike complexity at their fingertips, channelling it into hard-hitting, incisive songs.

'We realized, for instance, that you don't need more than two guitar parts at any one time,' frontman/founder Bruce Soord says. 'You know, 'why have we got four or five guitars? Why have we got six-part harmonies when there's only three of us singing?' We deliberately created those constraints, because we thought, 'we're a rock band, there's five of us on stage, this is what we should be about in the studio.''

'You do start to imagine what a song would look like on a stage, and sometimes that does influence the arrangement,' Harrison adds. 'Like, 'this would be amazing live when we do this, if this section just went into this other thing', and you can picture it with the lights and the atmosphere on stage.'

Far and Wide will arrive on several formats, including a Ltd 2CD & Blu-ray artbook which includes the bonus track 'Daylight,' as well as a second CD of instrumentals and a blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos, DTS-HD 5.1 Surround Sound & 24/48 Stereo Mixes. The album will also be available as a Special Edition CD Digipak, Gatefold LP (in several colour variants) & digitally as both stereo & Dolby Atmos. All formats feature the striking cover image of an abstract sculpture by the late Michael Schoenholtz, father of Harrison's longtime partner Hannah. Founded in 1999 by Bruce Soord, the band has long been one of the genre's most successful and accomplished outfits, releasing 16 studio albums and touring worldwide. The band consists of Soord (vocals, guitars), Jon Sykes (bass), Steve Kitch (keyboards), and Gavin Harrison (drums).

UK & European Tour Dates 2027

4th March – The Garage, Glasgow, UK

5th March – O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK

6th March – O2 Academy, Sheffield, UK

7th March – The 1865, Southampton, UK

9th March – Antipode, Rennes, France

10th March – Metronum, Toulouse, France

12th March – Sala Apolo, Barcelona, Spain

13th March – Teatro Eslava, Madrid, Spain

14th March – Republica de Musica, Lisbon, Portugal

16th March – Casa de Musica, Porto, Portugal

17th March – Santana 27, Bilbao, Spain

19th March – La Rayonne, Lyon, France

20th March – Le Trianon, Paris, France

21st March – Rockhal, Esc-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg

1st April – Batschkapp, Frankfurt, Germany

2nd April – Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany

3rd April – Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany

4th April – Metropol, Berlin, Germany

6th April – Stary Manez, Gdansk, Poland

7th April – Palladium, Warsaw, Poland

9th April – Klub Studio, Krakow, Poland

10th April – Alter Schlachthof, Dresden, Germany

11th April – Roxy Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

13th April – W.U.K., Vienna, Austria

14th April – Muffathalle, Munich, Germany

15th April – Boogaloo, Zagreb, Croatia

17th April – Auditorium Parco della Musica, Rome, Italy

18th April – Alcatraz, Milan, Italy

20th April – Dynamo, Zurich, Switzerland

22nd April – La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France

23rd April – La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium

24th April – O13, Tilburg, Netherlands

21st May – Posten, Odense, Denmark

22nd May – Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark

23rd May – Train, Aarhus, Denmark

25th May – USF Sardinen, Bergen, Norway

26th May – Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway

28th May – Pustervik, Gothenburg, Sweden

29th May – Nya Cirkus, Stockholm, Sweden

31st May – Logomo Teatro, Turku, Finland

1st June – Tavastia, Helsinki, Finland

2nd June – Tavara-Asema, Tampere, Finland

North America Tour Dates 2026

Nov. 17 - Washington DC - Howard Theater

Nov. 19 - Philadelphia PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Nov. 20 - New York City NY - Gramercy Theatre

Nov. 21 - Somerville MA - Somerville Theater

Nov. 22 - Quebec City QC - Capitole

Nov. 24 - Montreal QC - Beanfield Theatre

Nov. 25 - Toronto ON - Danforth Music Hall

Nov. 27 - Chicago IL - House of Blues

Nov. 28 - Cleveland OH - House of Blues

Nov. 29 - St. Louis MO – Delmar Hall

Dec. 1 - Dallas TX – The Bomb Factory

Dec. 3 - Denver CO - Summit

Dec. 5 - Phoenix AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Dec. 6 - San Diego CA – The Observatory North Park

Dec. 8 - Los Angeles CA - The Bellwether

Dec. 9 - San Francisco CA - August Hall

Dec. 11 - Seattle WA - Neptune Theater

Dec. 12 - Portland OR - Revolution Hall

Dec. 13 - Vancouver BC - Hollywood Theater

Information on all upcoming shows can be found at pineapplethief.com/tour.

Photo Credit: George Laycock



Photo Credit: George Laycock

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