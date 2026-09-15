THE INTERRUPTERS to Headline Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival

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The Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival, presented by Findlay Automotive Group, is making its return in 2027 with Southern California ska-punk favorites The Interrupters headlining the festival's 25th anniversary. Extreme Thing, described as Las Vegas' premier music and sports festival, will take place Saturday, March 20, 2027, at Desert Breeze Event Center.

Limited Early Bird tickets will be released Tuesday, September 15 at 10 a.m. for $55 plus tax and fees. General admission tickets will be available beginning Monday, October 5 for $59.99 plus tax and fees. Follow @extremethinglv on Instagram and TikTok, and @extremething on Facebook for daily artist announcements.

The 2027 festival will feature multiple stages, showcasing some of the biggest names in music featuring both heritage acts from Extreme Thing's earlier years alongside emerging artists, Freak Show Wrestling, interactive fan experiences, lifestyle vendors, a full food truck village and the return of the Local Band competition where local bands will compete for a chance to perform on the festival's Rockstars of Tomorrow Stage.

Fans of Extreme Thing have shown their excitement for the festival, with both rounds of early bird tickets selling out within the first hour of going on sale.

Tickets for Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival are available for purchase at www.extremethinglv.com. Ticket options include:

Round 3 - Early Bird General Admission - $55 plus tax and fees

General Admission - $59.99 plus tax and fees (Beginning Monday, October 5)

GA Ticket & Merch Package – Start at $75 plus tax and fees and include one general admission ticket, plus one limited-edition 25th Anniversary t-shirt and one 18x24 commemorative poster.

VIP Ticket & Merch Package - $199 plus tax and fees and include one VIP ticket with access to restricted VIP area, upgraded restrooms, shade area with seating, food vendors and bar, plus one limited-edition 25th Anniversary t-shirt and one 18x24 commemorative.

Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival will return Saturday, March 20, 2027, at the Desert Breeze Event Center at 8455 Kids Zone Pkwy., Las Vegas, NV 89117. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit extremethinglv.com.

About The Interrupters

When considering Los Angeles outfit The Interrupters, take a moment to kindly forget jargon like 'SoCal punk rock' or 'next wave ska' or whatever perimeter you want to secure around them. A typical Interrupters gig feels like going to church where all the religious iconography is taken out and replaced with mirrors so the band and audience become one. Ignited by frontwoman Aimee Interrupter and the Bivona brothers' indefatigable enthusiasm, attendees can see joy in action; discover strength in numbers; and feel bulletproof when facing the forces that haunt them. There are no victims or outcasts in attendance when the quartet are onstage: Transfixed by the legendary '80s 2 Tone ska movement and fueled with a contemporary energy that makes 180-bpm thrash metallers seem positively slack, Aimee Interrupter and the Bivona brothers Kevin, Justin and Jesse blur the enthusiasm between band and audience in a way that's equal parts dance party, cardio workout and personal therapy.

The Interrupters formed in the band's hometown of Los Angeles in 2011. Guitarist Kevin Bivona and his twin brothers Justin (bass) and Jesse (drums) were thrilled by the 90's punk-rock resurgence as well as the groove, energy, and messages found in the original 2 Tone ska bands. Prior to meeting Aimee, the Bivonas were mainstays of Tim Timebomb And Friends, the ad hoc band founded by Tim Armstrong, working in the studio and backing the Rancid co-founder on tours. It was only after the Bivonas met Aimee in 2009 and started playing together did The Interrupters know they had a 100db je ne sais quois between them. Armstrong has been a mentor, producer, and acted as an honorary 'fifth Interrupter' with the band, offering sage advice to parallel the band's sweat equity.

Their self-titled 2014 debut caught on like pacific coast wildfire, bolstered by incredible songs, Aimee's 100,000-watt charisma, and a stage presence best described as the kinetic energy of Hi Bounce balls in human form. The Interrupters maintained their velocity across two additional LPs, Say It Out Loud (2016) and 2018's tour de force, Fight The Good Fight, all issued on Hellcat, Armstrong's imprint via Epitaph Records. Touring included a stint on the Vans Warped Tour and various support slots for punk-rock acts such as Rancid, Bad Religion and Green Day, among others.

For 25 years, Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival has been part of the soundtrack of Las Vegas. What started in 2001 quickly grew into one of Southern Nevada's most anticipated annual music and action sports festivals - a place where punk, rock, hardcore, metal, alternative music and action sports collided for one day. Over the years, Extreme Thing brought together some of the biggest names in music alongside emerging artists, local bands, BMX, skateboarding, extreme sports, lifestyle brands and thousands of fans.

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