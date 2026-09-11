THE HIGH KINGS to Perform March 13 at Town Hall

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THE HIGH KINGS, Ireland's leading folk group, is bringing their hugely anticipated The Power of the People 2027 tour to Town Hall on Saturday, March 13, 2027 at 8:00PM. Following the biggest world tour of their career, a sold-out Australian run and unprecedented international growth, The High Kings are heading back to New York City, bringing their unmistakable combination of soaring harmonies, powerful storytelling, Irish tradition and electrifying live energy. Tickets are $59, $79 and $99 (plus applicable fees) and will be available at Ticketmaster.com starting on Friday, September 11 at 10:00AM.

The band's international momentum has accelerated dramatically over the past two years. Their audience has grown to more than 2 million monthly Spotify listeners, while they have recorded more than 5 million streams in a single week. Their latest single, The Irish Roar, has become their biggest streaming and social success to date, generating more than 3 million streams, 1.5 million YouTube views and 10 million social media interactions. But it is on stage where the scale of The High Kings' rise is most obvious. In May 2024, the band performed to approximately 30,000 people at Notre Dame Stadium, while their most recent world tour became the biggest of their career, performing to over 200K Irish music fans across the USA and 2026 will culminate in their biggest Australian tour of over 16 venues across the territory. Their touring footprint now stretches across Ireland, the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, Canada and the UAE.

The 2027 USA tour arrives at a moment when The High Kings have firmly moved beyond the traditional folk circuit. Their music has reached new audiences through major cultural collaborations and screen placements, including the soundtrack of Sinners, the globally successful Ryan Coogler film, and an appearance in Disney+'s Only Murders in the Building. Their collaboration with Journey front man Steve Perry on The Streets of Kinsale further demonstrated the band's ability to cross musical boundaries and connect Irish folk music with a much wider international audience. Now, with The Power of the People, that momentum comes back to America. More than a tour, The Power of the People is a celebration of the extraordinary connection between The High Kings and the audiences who have grown with them. It is built around the songs, stories and shared experience that have made Irish music resonate across generations and across continents.

About Metropolitan Entertainment

Metropolitan Entertainment is a preeminent producer of world class live entertainment. One of the most respected independent concert promoters in the U.S., Metropolitan Entertainment has been presenting a wide range of concerts and events across New York, New Jersey and beyond since 1971. For more information, follow Metropolitan Entertainment on Instagram @metropolitanentertainment.

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