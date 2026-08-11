THE HIGH KINGS to Announce National Support Act for Australian Tour

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THE HIGH KINGS have announced a national support act for their upcoming Australian tour, which will bring the Irish folk group to venues across the country. The tour will stop in Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat, Frankston, Brisbane, Tweed Heads, Adelaide, Perth, Wollongong, Canberra and Sydney, with performances scheduled at venues including Hamer Hall, Costa Hall, the Princess Theatre, The Gov, Canberra Theatre and Enmore Theatre.

Ireland's leading folk group, THE HIGH KINGS, are thrilled to announce that one of their country's most exciting emerging singer-songwriter, Dave Lofts will join them on their Australian tour in October.

A captivating live performer, Dave's star continues to rise – he was recently endorsed by Russell Crowe and personally chosen by Wolf Alice to open their Irish tour. He has quickly earned a reputation as one of Ireland's most compelling new artists. Dave served in the Irish Defence Forces – an experience that continues to shape his songwriting with rare honesty, resilience and emotional depth leading to a #1 Independent Album on the Irish Charts.

With his powerful voice and an undeniable stage presence Dave Lofts is the perfect addition to an unforgettable evening of Irish music with The High Kings.

As global ambassadors of Irish heritage and storytelling, The High Kings have consistently brought the timeless tradition of folk music to audiences worldwide, earning them chart-topping success and widespread acclaim.

With their signature blend of classic tradition and modern edge, The Rocky Road Tour promises to be a vibrant showcase of Irish culture, energy, and musicality.

Following a record-breaking 2024 – including a sold-out world tour, a feature on Disney's critically acclaimed Only Murders in The Building, and over 5 million weekly streams – the band are showing no signs of slowing down. Their momentum continued in 2025 with a string of sold-out U.S. tour dates, culminating in a headline performance at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles on March 23rd, after stops in Kansas, Nashville, St. Paul, St. Louis, New York, New Hampton, Glen Ellen, Ridgefield, Alexandria, and more.

But it was their inclusion on the soundtrack of the Oscar Award winning Sinners—the current #1 movie worldwide, starring Michael B. Jordan and directed by Ryan Coogler—that marked a defining moment in their global recognition. The film's soundtrack, already topping international streaming charts, was curated by Oscar- and Grammy-winning composer Ludwig Göransson (Oppenheimer, The Mandalorian, Black Panther), a long-time admirer of The High Kings' distinctive vocal blend and musicianship.

After attending their sold-out show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles earlier this year, Göransson selected two tracks—'The Rocky Road to Dublin' and 'Go Lassie Go'—to feature prominently in the film's score.

The Rocky Road Tour 2026 will build on this global success, offering audiences a high-energy live show that reinforces The High Kings' place at the forefront of Irish folk. With a renewed focus on storytelling, musicianship, and connection, the tour reflects the group's ongoing commitment to honouring Ireland's folk legacy while pushing creative boundaries.

As well as their recorded music triumphs, The High Kings have performed for hundreds of thousands across the globe and graced prestigious stages including Glastonbury Festival, The Isle of Wight Festival, Times Square, NYC, Trafalgar Square, London (St. Patrick's Day) and many more. Their live television appearances have spanned the U.S., with performances on Good Morning America, Good Morning LA, The View, and The Today Show.

Tour Dates

MELBOURNE – Hamer Hall – Friday October 9

GEELONG – Costa Hall – Saturday October 10

BALLARAT – Civic Hall – Sunday October 11

FRANKSTON – Frankston Arts Centre – Monday October 12

BRISBANE – Princess Theatre – Wednesday October 14

TWEED HEADS – Twin Towns – Thursday October 15

ADELAIDE – The Gov – Friday October 16

PERTH – PCEC Riverside Theatre – Saturday October 17

WOLLONGONG – Anita's Theatre – Wednesday October 21

CANBERRA – Canberra Theatre – Thursday October 22

SYDNEY – Enmore Theatre – Friday October 23

NEWCASTLE – City Hall – Saturday October 24

WYONG – The Art House – Sunday October 25

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