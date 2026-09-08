THE HIGH KINGS to Bring THE POWER OF THE PEOPLE Tour to Boulder Theater Feb. 23, 2027

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The High Kings will bring their 2027 tour to the Boulder Theater on Tuesday, February 23, 2027. Doors open at 7:00 pm with the show at 8:00 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 11, 2026 at 10:00 am via tixr.com. The show features reserved seated tickets and is open to all ages, with those under 16 required to be accompanied by an adult.

Following the biggest world tour of their career, a sold-out Australian run and unprecedented international growth, The High Kings are heading back to America in 2027, announcing a major 27-date USA tour as part of their hugely anticipated The Power of the People Tour.

From Los Angeles to New York, Chicago to Boston and Baltimore to Birmingham, The High Kings will cross the United States in February and March 2027, bringing their unmistakable combination of soaring harmonies, powerful storytelling, Irish tradition and electrifying live energy to audiences across the country.

The band's international momentum has accelerated dramatically over the past two years. Their audience has grown to more than 2 million monthly Spotify listeners, while they have recorded more than 5 million streams in a single week. Their latest single, The Irish Roar, has become their biggest streaming and social success to date, generating more than 3 million streams, 1.5 million YouTube views and 10 million social media interactions.

But it is on stage where the scale of The High Kings' rise is most obvious. In May 2024, the band performed to approximately 30,000 people at Notre Dame Stadium, while their most recent world tour became the biggest of their career, performing to over 200K Irish music fans across the USA and 2026 will culminate in their biggest Australian tour of over 16 venues across the territory. Their touring footprint now stretches across Ireland, the UK, Europe, North America, Australia, Canada and the UAE. The 2027 USA tour arrives at a moment when The High Kings have firmly moved beyond the traditional folk circuit. Their music has reached new audiences through major cultural collaborations and screen placements, including the soundtrack of Sinners, the globally successful Ryan Coogler film, and an appearance in Disney+'s Only Murders in the Building. Their collaboration with Journey frontman Steve Perry on The Streets of Kinsale further demonstrated the band's ability to cross musical boundaries and connect Irish folk music with a much wider international audience.

Now, with The Power of the People, that momentum comes back to America. More than a tour, The Power of the People is a celebration of the extraordinary connection between The High Kings and the audiences who have grown with them. It is built around the songs, stories and shared experience that have made Irish music resonate across generations and across continents. As The High Kings put it: 'When thousands of voices sing as one, something extraordinary happens. One voice. One huge Irish roar. That's... the Power of the People.' And America knows that roar.

With a catalogue spanning eight studio albums, a growing global audience and a live reputation built over more than fifteen years, The High Kings have established themselves as one of the most internationally successful Irish folk acts of their generation. Their latest album, The Road Not Taken, became their most commercially successful release to date, reaching No. 1 Independent Album and No. 1 Folk Album in Ireland, while also reaching No. 2 in the US Singer-Songwriter Album chart and surpassing 14 million streams.

2027 will see The High Kings take that success even further.

With 27 dates spanning California, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Tennessee and Alabama, The Power of the People Tour will be one of the band's most extensive American runs to date. From intimate theatres to some of America's most iconic live rooms, audiences can expect a night of massive singalongs, breathtaking harmonies, unforgettable Irish songs and the unmistakable energy that has made The High Kings one of the world's leading contemporary Irish folk acts.

Event Details

Boulder Theater

Tuesday, February 23, 2027

Doors: 7:00 pm | Show: 8:00 pm

Tickets on sale Friday, September 11, 2026 at 10:00 am at tixr.com

Reserved Seated Tickets

All Ages (under 16 with an adult)

Tickets available at Boulder Theater Box Office, by phone at (303)-786-7030 or online at bouldertheater.com.

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