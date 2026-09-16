THE HEROES OF TOWNSVILLE to Reunite Original POWERPUFF GIRLS Cast

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On Saturday, November 7, 2026, Saturday Morning Cartoons United will transform Glendale's historic Alex Theatre into Townsville for The Heroes of Townsville, a one-night-only celebration of the animated series THE POWERPUFF GIRLS.

Curated in partnership with series creator Craig McCracken and hosted by actor and voice artist Eric Bauza (Looney Tunes, Coyote vs. Acme), the evening will bring together members of the original cast and creative team for a special celebration of the beloved series. The event will feature animation, live music, exclusive merchandise, themed photo opportunities, special guests and more.

A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit Starlight Children's Foundation, whose mission is to deliver joy, comfort and connection to seriously ill children and their families. Additional proceeds will support the ongoing work of Saturday Morning Cartoons United, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating legacy cartoons and strengthening local communities through shared cultural experiences.

The evening will feature a special presentation of Magical Meow Meow, an independent animated short by Jen Nguyen and Mary Ramos, bringing another dose of original animation and creativity to the program.

Following the screening, fans will hear directly from members of the cast and creative team who brought The Powerpuff Girls to life. A special panel will feature Catherine Cavadini (Blossom), Tara Strong (Bubbles), E.G. Daily (Buttercup) and Lauren Faust, the Emmy-winning animator, writer and producer who was part of the original series' creative team. Additional guests from the world of The Powerpuff Girls will join the celebration, with the panel moderated by longtime animation executive and producer Linda Simensky.

The event will also feature a rare live performance by BIS, the influential Scottish indie-pop trio who created and performed the original end theme for The Powerpuff Girls. Known for their infectious melodies, punk energy and enduring connection to animation and alternative pop culture, BIS will bring a full-circle musical moment to fans of the series.

Throughout the evening, guests can explore a special pop-up marketplace featuring merchandise from Cakeworthy and others, themed photo opportunities and additional surprises designed to bring the colorful world of Townsville to life.

The event follows Saturday Morning Cartoons United's 2025 fundraiser celebrating Pee-wee's Playhouse Christmas Special, which raised more than $40,000 for local initiatives. This year, the organization will once again bring together the artists and fans behind a beloved piece of pop culture while giving back to the community.

More than a celebration of animation, The Heroes of Townsville will unite the voices, music, art and fandom behind a beloved classic for an unforgettable night, continuing Saturday Morning Cartoons United's mission of using nostalgia and shared cultural experiences to make a positive difference.

Event Information

The Heroes of Townsville

Saturday, November 7, 2026

The Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale, CA 91203

Doors: 5:00 PM

Program: 6:30 PM

Tickets are available through the Alex Theatre at thealex.com.

Additional guests, programming and event details will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit cartoonsunited.com or follow @cartoonsunited on Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

About THE POWERPUFF GIRLS

Created by Craig McCracken, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS premiered on Cartoon Network in 1998 and quickly became one of the most iconic animated series of its generation. The series follows Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup—three super-powered sisters created by Professor Utonium—who balance saving the city of Townsville with the everyday challenges of childhood.

Blending action, comedy, heart and a distinctive visual style, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS became a defining part of Cartoon Network's original programming and a cultural phenomenon that reached audiences around the world. From battling villains like Mojo Jojo and HIM to navigating school, friendship and sisterhood, the series gave audiences three unforgettable heroes who proved that being powerful could also mean being kind, curious and true to yourself.

Across its original run, feature film, specials, merchandise and generations of fans, THE POWERPUFF GIRLS has remained a beloved part of animation history. Decades after their debut, Blossom, Bubbles and Buttercup continue to inspire audiences with their humor, individuality, friendship and unmistakable superhero spirit.

About BIS

BIS are the influential Scottish disco/punk trio from Glasgow, Scotland, whose infectious melodies, relentless energy and adventurous approach to pop have made them a cult favorite for more than three decades.

Formed in the 1990s while still teenagers, BIS quickly went from playing Glasgow basements to performing on Top of the Pops and major festivals across Europe. Their distinctive sound earned them a devoted international following, including in Japan, while their U.S. releases and tours connected them with artists including the Beastie Boys, Foo Fighters, The Cardigans, Bikini Kill and Pavement.

Best known for songs including 'Kandy Pop' and 'Eurodisco,' BIS are also beloved by animation fans worldwide as the creators and performers of the original end theme for THE POWERPUFF GIRLS. Their music has also appeared in the Jet Set Radio video game series.

After initially disbanding in 2003, BIS reunited periodically before returning with renewed energy in 2019 with Slight Disconnects, followed by the rave-influenced Systems Music for Home Defence in 2022. In 2024, the band celebrated 30 years of BIS with a sold-out hometown show at Glasgow's iconic St Luke's, reaffirming their reputation as a thrilling live act with fans spanning generations.

For The Heroes of Townsville, BIS will bring their unmistakable sound back to the world of THE POWERPUFF GIRLS for a special live performance celebrating the series and its enduring connection to music, animation and pop culture.

For more information, visit bisnation.com.

About Saturday Morning Cartoons United

Saturday Morning Cartoons United is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit screening series dedicated to celebrating legacy animation and iconic characters. Each event features curated screenings, exclusive pop-up shops and engaging Q&A panels with directors, voice actors and influential tastemakers. The initiative brings together studios and creators for unforgettable experiences that honor animation's past while fostering its future.

A portion of proceeds supports local community initiatives providing aid to animation industry members affected by recent wildfires and ongoing industry challenges. Each screening also highlights a short film by an independent creator, offering a platform for emerging voices in the animation community.

For more information, visit cartoonsunited.com.

About the Alex Theatre

The Alex Theatre has been on a mission to redefine what a performance space can be. Dedicated to inclusivity and artistic diversity, The Alex has become a vibrant home for independent artists outside the mainstream, providing equal access to its stage for shows often overlooked by corporate promoters but deeply cherished by Los Angeles' richly diverse audiences.

In just its first two years, The Alex has welcomed performers from around the globe—including Peru, Spain, Iran, Armenia, El Salvador, France, Mexico, China, Ukraine, Japan, India, the Philippines, the UK, Argentina and Cuba—creating a cultural hub for both expatriate communities and local arts lovers.

More than a venue, The Alex is a community-focused theatre for 'misfit shows,' where audiences of every background and ethnicity are celebrated and invited to connect with the music, stories and performances that resonate with them.

For more information, visit thealex.com.

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