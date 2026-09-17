 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE FLOOZIES to Perform at Fox Theatre

Brothers Matt and Mark Hill bring their electronic-funk sound to the venue for an all-ages show.

By:
THE FLOOZIES to Perform at Fox Theatre

The Floozies will perform at Fox Theatre on Friday, December 4, 2026. Doors open at 7:00 pm, with the show starting at 8:00 pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18, 2026 at 10:00am here. The show offers general admission tickets and is all ages (under 16 with an adult).

Brothers Matt and Mark Hill are the sonic visionaries behind electronic-funk powerhouse The Floozies. Certified heavyweights in the world of jam and future-groove, the Kansas City-based tandem champion authentic funk in the digital age.

Familiar with sold-out shows across the country including their annual hometown Funk Street festival, prominent festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, High Sierra, Summercamp, Wakarusa, Camp Bisco, Summerset, Bumbershoot, and headlining Red Rocks shows, their formidable sound is continuously celebrated from coast to coast.

How to Get Tickets

Tickets available online at foxtheatre.com.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Recent Articles
JoJo to Launch THE HIGH ROAD TOUR: 20 YEARS UNPLUGGED in November
JoJo to Launch THE HIGH ROAD TOUR: 20 YEARS UNPLUGGED in November
9/14/2026
Andrea Bocelli & Jennifer Hudson Record 'One Right Here' for MASERATI: THE BROTHERS
Andrea Bocelli & Jennifer Hudson Record 'One Right Here' for MASERATI: THE BROTHERS
9/15/2026
BROOKS & DUNN to Receive 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award
BROOKS & DUNN to Receive 2026 CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award
9/14/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets