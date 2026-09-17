THE FLOOZIES to Perform at Fox Theatre
Brothers Matt and Mark Hill bring their electronic-funk sound to the venue for an all-ages show.
The Floozies will perform at Fox Theatre on Friday, December 4, 2026. Doors open at 7:00 pm, with the show starting at 8:00 pm.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 18, 2026 at 10:00am here. The show offers general admission tickets and is all ages (under 16 with an adult).
Brothers Matt and Mark Hill are the sonic visionaries behind electronic-funk powerhouse The Floozies. Certified heavyweights in the world of jam and future-groove, the Kansas City-based tandem champion authentic funk in the digital age.
Familiar with sold-out shows across the country including their annual hometown Funk Street festival, prominent festival appearances at Bonnaroo, Electric Forest, High Sierra, Summercamp, Wakarusa, Camp Bisco, Summerset, Bumbershoot, and headlining Red Rocks shows, their formidable sound is continuously celebrated from coast to coast.
How to Get Tickets
Tickets available online at foxtheatre.com.
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