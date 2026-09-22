THE INTERRUPTERS to Launch 2027 North American Tour Starting March

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The Interrupters have announced an extensive 2027 North American headline tour. Spanning more than 30 dates across the US and Canada, the run includes a hometown stop at LA's Wiltern Theatre along with stops in Brooklyn, Philadelphia, Montreal, Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and more. Artist presale begins Thursday, September 24 at 10 a.m. local time, ahead of the general on-sale Friday, September 25 at 10 a.m. local time. For additional information, visit https://theinterrupters.com.

Since forming in Los Angeles in 2011, The Interrupters have emerged as one of the most influential bands merging modern punk, ska, and alternative. Fronted by Aimee Interrupter alongside brothers Kevin, Justin, and Jesse Bivona, the band broke into the mainstream with their breakout 2018 anthem 'She's Kerosene,' from Fight The Good Fight, topping the radio charts in the U.S. and Canada. 2022's In The Wild followed, a deeply personal album that saw the group seamlessly blending breathless punk rock, doo-wop, gospel, and dancehall. Through acclaimed releases, relentless touring, and a reputation for explosive live performances, The Interrupters have built a devoted global following while carrying the torch for a new generation of fans through uplifting anthems rooted in resilience and strength, with new music on the horizon.

The tour will also feature the first-ever live performances from Doom Regulator, the Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels led project, rounded out by bassist Spencer Pollard (Trash Talk) and drummer Joey Castillo (The Bronx, Circle Jerks). This marks Armstrong and Michaels' first collaboration since Operation Ivy — the seminal band that laid the foundation for the ska-punk movement. Across select dates, The Interrupters will also be joined by an impressive supporting cast including The Aquabats, labelmates RAT BOY, The Mainliners, The Bandulus, The Chin Chins, and J & Nicki Bonner, making the tour a celebration of the punk, ska, and alternative communities.

The March 20 tour stop in Las Vegas will see The Interrupters headline the Extreme Thing Sports & Music Festival, marking the event's 25th anniversary, as previously reported by BroadwayWorld.

2027 North American Tour Dates

March 17 – Pomona, CA – Fox Theater * @

March 19 – Tempe, AZ – The Marquee *

March 20 – Las Vegas, NV – Extreme Thing Festival

March 22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater * #

March 23 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues * #

March 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues * #

March 26 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live * #

March 27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live * #

March 28 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues * #

March 30 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade * #

March 31 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa * #

April 2 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore ! $

April 3 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ! $

April 4 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount ! $

April 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall ! $

April 7 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues ! $

April 9 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS ! $

April 10 – Toronto, ON – History Toronto ! $

April 11 – London, ON – London Music Hall ! $

April 13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues ! $

April 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre presented by Citizens ! $

April 16 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore ! $

April 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues ! $

April 18 – St. Louis, IL – The Pageant ! $

April 20 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave ! $

April 21 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore ! $

April 23 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom ! $

April 24 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center ! $

April 26 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO $ %

April 27 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom $ %

April 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom $ +

April 30 – Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern Theatre ! $ + @

May 2 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues ! $ + @

* The Mainliners

# The Aquabats

! Doom Regulator

$ RAT BOY

% The Bandulus

+ The Chin Chins

@ J & Nicki Bonner

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine – Download Hi-Res Images



Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine – Download Hi-Res Images

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