END OF THE CENTURY: THE STORY OF THE RAMONES to Return to Theaters in 4K

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Magnolia Pictures announced that it will release a brand new 4K restoration of END OF THE CENTURY: THE STORY OF THE RAMONES, from directors Michael Gramaglia and Jim Fields. The documentary is a vibrant, candid portrait of one of the most influential bands in punk rock history. The 4K restoration will be released in theaters later this year, and marks the first time ever that the film will be available to rent and own on digital.

In 1974, the New York City music scene was shocked into consciousness by the violently new and raw sound of a band of misfits from Queens called the Ramones. Playing in a seedy Bowery bar to a small group of fellow struggling musicians, the band struck a chord of disharmony that rocked the foundation of the mid-seventies music scene. This quartet of unlikely rock stars traveled across the country and around the world connecting with the disenfranchised everywhere, while sparking a movement that would resonate with two generations of outcasts across the globe. Although the band never reached the top of the Billboard charts, they managed to endure in the face of fleeting success and crushing interpersonal conflicts by maintaining a rigorous touring schedule for twenty-two years. END OF THE CENTURY: THE STORY OF THE RAMONES traces the history of the band, from its unlikely origins, through its star-crossed career, bitter demise, and the sad fates of Joey and Dee Dee.

This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the Ramones' first album and on August 30, a supergroup of artists including CRETIN FAMILY, Tim Armstrong, Billie Joe Armstrong, Travis Barker, and CJ Ramone will unite at Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Aug 30 in Los Angeles to cover Ramones classics.

Produced and directed by Michael Gramaglia and Jim Fields, END OF THE CENTURY: THE STORY OF THE RAMONES is also produced by Rosemary Quigley and Chinagraph NYC, and George Seminara. Executive producers are Jan Rofekamp, Diana Holtzberg, Andrew Hurwitz.

Photo Credit: Magnolia Pictures



Photo Credit: Magnolia Pictures

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