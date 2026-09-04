THE BROTHERS UNION Releases New Single "Another Remedy"

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

New Jersey rock band The Brothers Union has released their newest single, 'Another Remedy,' a track that reflects holding onto faith through periods of unpredictability. With its punchy pop-punk edge, the single is a reminder of the strength in believing in something bigger than oneself. 'Another Remedy' is now available to stream and download on all streaming platforms.

'Another Remedy' combines crashing percussion, bright guitars, and a hopeful melody, giving the track a positive feel. The single's bright instrumentation creates an optimistic atmosphere while its lyrics explore the darker internal struggle of moving forward through doubt. ''Another Remedy' is about trying to hold onto faith when you're going through a dark or uncertain time in your life,' says vocalist and bassist Sean O'Reilly. 'The idea of 'holding onto ghosts' represents the memories, regrets, relationships, and people from your past that you don't want to remain trapped by.'

Although staying strong is central to the song's message, the single leaves room for listeners to connect its message of persistence to their own convictions and experiences. While there's a sense of optimism throughout the track, there's also an inner battle between despair and deciding to believe that life can still get better.

Originally written as an acoustic song in 2017 by Sean O'Reilly, 'Another Remedy' was reimagined as an energetic, full-band recording while still keeping the heart of the original version intact. The track features band members Sean O'Reilly (vocals and bass), Mike O'Reilly (vocals and guitar), Alec Wagstaff (drums), and Tony Chrysanthopoulos (guitar). It was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Rob Chiarappa (The Story So Far, Mom Jeans, The Stolen) at DIMM Studios.

The Brothers Union is a four-piece alternative rock band from Central New Jersey. The band started from a familial bond between two brothers, Mike O'Reilly, the vocalist/guitarist, and Sean O'Reilly, the bassist/vocalist. The two were able to start their dream of making music together after Mike departed from a previous garage band in New Brunswick, NJ. Growing up in a musical family, the siblings were influenced by bands like Blink-182, The Beatles, Sublime, and Taking Back Sunday. Now, they are joined by drummer Alec Wagstaff and guitarist Tony Chrysanthopoulos, bringing the group to full power.

The band has spent the past decade creating a sound that blends melodic alt-rock with punk energy and heartfelt songwriting. Their brand of edgy alt-rock can be heard through their two full albums, Pain and the Opposite and Esoteric, and four EPs, Little Blue Room, Paper Hearts, Always Has Been, and Always Will Be. The Brothers Union has been championed by notable press outlets like CLASH Magazine, antiMusic, and Alt 77.

Follow The Brothers Union on Instagram and TikTok @thebrothersunion and visit their website, TheBrothersUnion.com, to stay updated on all their upcoming projects.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...