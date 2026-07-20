Origami Angel to Drop Two New Songs This Week

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Origami Angel is set to release two new songs this Wednesday, with the band also scheduled to perform at Warped Tour in Long Beach, California this weekend.

Fresh off sold out tours across the US, UK, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan, the Washington, D.C. duo have hardly slowed down since they first formed in 2016. Last fall they trekked North America alongside The Story So Far and Neck Deep, and somehow also found time to help YouTube/Twitch streamer pChal soundtrack one of his biggest Pokémon challenges yet with two new songs written for his channel.

Out July 22, 'Play Around The Crit' and 'Compound Eyes' wrestle with what it means to keep moving forward when you know you're bound to mess up along the way. Both songs were written and produced by vocalist Ryland Heagy, and mixed/mastered by Justin Bartlett at Memory Music Studios in Philadelphia, PA.

Naturally, as Origami Angel are no strangers to the world of Pokémon, the title 'Play Around The Crit' references shorthand for an attack that deals unexpected extra damage. To 'play around the crit' means to make a safer choice that keeps you alive in the worst-case scenario. For Gami, it's a fitting metaphor––in a world where setbacks are inevitable, true resilience comes from learning from them and continuing forward anyway.

Photo Credit: photo by Kaylee Garrett

ABOUT ORIGAMI ANGEL

Formed in 2016, Washington DC duo Origami Angel has spent the better part of the last decade breaking down genres and expectations at the same time. Vocalist/guitarist Ryland Heagy and drummer Pat Doherty blur the lines between emo, pop-punk, hardcore, and whatever else they feel like incorporating. They don't need a bassist to pull off their hyperactive and heartfelt sound — Heagy's guitar rig splits signals between guitar and bass amps, creating the sound of two separate instruments being played.

Heagy explains: 'we don't use any bass tracks at all; every main vocal, guitar, or drum you hear during an Origami Angel show is all happening onstage. I don't view myself as playing bass and guitar at the same time; I view myself as playing Origami Angel bass guitar.'

Across a growing catalog that's featured a different release every single year going back to 2017, Origami Angel has built one of the most loyal followings in modern punk. Their signature blend of sincerity and creative adventure has become their calling card, proving just how exciting emo can get once you stop playing by everyone else's rules.

Albums like their 2019 debut SOMEWHERE CITY and its 22-track follow-up GAMI GANG set the tone for their ability to crank out catchy, acrobatic anthems with ease. Their latest album, 2024's FEELING NOT FOUND, made with Grammy Award-winning producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Tight Fight), has only expanded the Gami universe even farther as they thread together hardcore breakdowns, pop-centric hooks, surprise ska moments, and CRTV fuzz.

On the stage and across the globe, Origami Angel has a reputation for being one of the most exciting bands in the scene right now. From festival slots to headlining tours, supporting bands like The Story So Far and Neck Deep, and taking their show all the way to Southeast Asia and beyond, it's clear this band has grown from DIY staples to genuine heavy-hitters.

Now back home and working on their next record with Yip—planned for spring recording—the band is poised to level up once again. It's the latest chapter in the Origami Angel story; hailed by Consequence and Vulture as one of the best emo bands of the past fifteen years.

Origami Angel will play at Vans Warped Tour this Sunday, July 26, in Long Beach, California.

Photo Credit: photo by Kaylee Garrett



Photo Credit: Kaylee Garrett

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