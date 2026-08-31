Photos: CRETIN FAMILY, Billy Idol Headline Ramones 50th Anniversary Tribute

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Ramones Productions, Inc. and Hollywood Forever presented The Official Ramones 50th Anniversary Tribute on August 30th at Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Hosted by John Travolta, the sold-out, star-studded event delivered a milestone celebration commemorating 50 years since the release of the Ramones' self-titled debut album.

Photo Credit: Josh Giroux













































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For the first time ever, Tim Armstrong (Rancid), Billie Joe Armstrong (Green Day), Travis Barker (Blink-182) and CJ Ramone (Ramones) joined forces as supergroup Cretin Family, ripping through a blistering set of classic Ramones songs alongside surprise appearances from Fred Armisen, Jason Freese, The Linda Lindas and Billy Idol. Kicking off with 'Durango 95,' the performance culminated in a rallying rendition of 'Blitzkrieg Bop,' with 17 other beloved hits and highlights in between.

In addition to Cretin Family, the tribute featured a DJ set from Shepard Fairey, a double feature screening of John Travolta's Propeller One-Way Night Coach and Carrie, as well as limited edition 50th Anniversary Ramones Zines, merch and an audience including John Frusciante, Kourtney Kardashian, Priscilla Presley, Tony Kanal, Brian Bell, Nick Valensi, Bam Margera, Nancy Allen, Slim Jim Phantom, John 5, Billy Zoom, Clint Howard and more, with proceeds from the night supporting David Agus MD Cancer Research at Ellison Institute.

With the release of Ramones in 1976, the Ramones ignited the punk rock revolution. Fast, loud and relentless, Joey Ramone (vocals), Johnny Ramone (guitar), Dee Dee Ramone (bass) and Tommy Ramone (drums) cut through the era's excess with a brash attitude and a set of songs – 'Blitzkrieg Bop,' which has just been RIAA certified 2x Platinum, 'Judy is a Punk' and a dozen other short, combustible, stripped-down but groundbreaking blasts – that were like nothing else at the time.

'Punk rock started in 1976 in New York, when four cretins from Queens came up with a mutant strain of blitzkrieg bubblegum,' said Rolling Stone, when naming Ramones the #1 Greatest Punk Album of All Time this year. 'The revolution they inspired split the history of rock & roll in half. But even if punk rock began as a kind of negation — a call to stark, brutal simplicity — its musical variety and transforming emotional power was immediate and remains staggering.'

Ahead of The Official Ramones 50th Anniversary Tribute, the Ramones were also announced as part of the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 this summer. As new honorees in the category of Recording, the Ramones are now set to receive their star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

'This band stripped rock & roll down to its bones. Fast, loud, and full of raw energy: the Ramones,' said Sheila E., during the Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027 announcement.

More details are available at walkoffame.com, with the date of the Ramones' star ceremony still to be announced.

Both The Official Ramones 50th Anniversary Tribute and news of the Hollywood Walk of Fame arrive at the center of a series of year-long festivities to honor not only the record's generational legacy, but the birth of a genre and the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers' enduring impact on this global grassroots movement.

To further mark the occasion, Rhino has released a limited edition, first-time picture disc pressing of Ramones, and a 2LP colored edition of the Ramones' Live at The Roxy, 8/12/76.



Photo Credit: Josh Giroux

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