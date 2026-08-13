LOUDER THAN FEAR Documentary on Travis Barker to Stream on Hulu

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A documentary examining the life of drummer and producer Travis Barker has begun streaming on Hulu. Travis Barker: LOUDER THAN FEAR, described as the first documentary chronicling his life, follows his journey from working as a trash collector in Laguna Beach to joining Blink-182, and includes his recovery from a plane crash that nearly killed him. The film had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival before arriving on Hulu and Disney+.

Ten years in the making, the film is described as a unique look at one of the world's greatest living musicians. It can be watched on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally. The release follows a world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, Travis Barker embarks on a raw and redemptive journey, facing challenges 'that would rock others to their core,' (People Magazine). Once a trash collector in Laguna Beach, his life changed when he stepped in as a replacement for Blink-182's drummer — igniting a meteoric rise that would make him the driving pulse of a generation. Yet beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief and the thin line between survival and surrender. Featuring appearances from collaborators, cultural icons and those closest to him. This is the story of the man behind the tattoos. A tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops.

www.travisbarker.com

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