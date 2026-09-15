THAT MOTOWN BAND: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS to Play Patchogue Theatre

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced That Motown Band: Home For The Holidays 2026, appearing on Friday, December 11, 2026 at 8:00pm.

Tickets are $47 - $77 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/performance/11867364.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 18 at 10AM.

Do you love songs like Heat Wave, Ain't too Proud To Beg, Baby Love, Ain't No Mountain High Enough, My Girl, and Rescue me? Do you love artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes and The Four Tops? Then, you are going to love this group of talented vocalists and musicians. That Motown band has been entertaining the Hamptons crowd for many years now. They do venture out once in a while and have played shows in NYC at The Bitter End, on Broadway at The Town Hall, Center City in Philadelphia, The Inner Harbor in Baltimore., to name a few.

Joining the Motown Band is Garfield Fleming. Garfield is a Soul Singing Vocalist of legendary status having been a member of The Delfonics for 25 years with William Hart. Garfield's obvious resemblance to David Ruffin makes people look twice but when he sings fans get lost in time! He sounds just like Bobby Womack, David Ruffin and can also perform the songs of many legendary artists. In 1981 Garfield released a single 'Please Don't Send Me Away' which is still played all over the world. He gained much of his fame as a solo artist with that song and was received very well in many countries all over the world. Garfield is currently touring the world and is heard on stations in every country.

Event Details

That Motown Band: Home For The Holidays 2026

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY

Friday December 11th 2026, 8:00pm

Box Office Hours

Wednesday - Sunday from 12-6pm and later on show nights.

(631) 207-1313 | 71 East Main Street, Patchogue NY 11772

Tickets can always be purchased online at PatchogueTheatre.org

For a complete listing of shows visit PatchogueTheatre.org

About Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA)

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (organization name: Patchogue Village Center for the Performing Arts) operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization.

The theatre's mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.

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