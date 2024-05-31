T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Release Single 'Because You Loved Me'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Country music icon T.G. Sheppard and acclaimed singer-songwriter and author Kelly Lang have released their new single and Celine Dion classic “Because You Loved Me”.

This track will be included on their upcoming duets album, Chemistry: The Duets Collection, sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms! Premiered by RFD, this track is the third song to be released from their upcoming album. Sheppard and Lang have recently released singles including "You’re Still The One" and "Addicted to You."

“Kelly and I felt that the timing was right to record a duet version of this classic Celine Dion hit,” shares Sheppard. “The lyrics embody the feelings and emotions that we so strongly feel for each other. We hope that our version will find that there are others out there that might have the same feelings for each other as we do.”

Sheppard and Lang are excited to host the 10th Anniversary of Country For A Cause on June 5th at Nashville’s renowned 3rd & Lindsley. The event sold out in record time and includes Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Moe Bandy, John Berry, Chad Brock, T. Graham Brown, Chapel Hart, Lacy J. Dalton, Mike Farris, Crystal Gayle, Terri Gibbs, Lee Greenwood, The Kody Norris Show, John McEuen, Makenzie Phipps, Stephanie Quayle, Sister Sadie, Leona Williams, and more! The event will benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt and is presented by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms.

Tour schedule:

JUN 05 - Country For A Cause / Nashville, Tenn. (SOLD OUT)

JUN 08 - The Park Theater / McMinnville, Tenn.

JUN 15 - Gem Theatre / Calhoun, Ga. (with Kelly Lang)

JUN 22 - Polk County Commerce Center / Livingston, Texas (with Kelly Lang and T. Graham Brown)

JUL 04 - 1945 Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga. (with T. Graham Brown)

JUL 12 - Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center / Townsend, Tenn.

JUL 27 - Temple Theatre / Portland, Tenn. (with Kelly Lang)

AUG 03 - Fox Mountain Country Music Festival / Aylesford East, Nova Scotia

AUG 10 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla. (with Moe Bandy, Janie Fricke, T. Graham Brown, and Moore & Moore)

AUG 17 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with T. Graham Brown)

AUG 24 - Rowdy T Ranch / Frost, Texas

AUG 31 - Crockett Haus / Fredericksburg, Texas (with Janie Fricke)

SEP 07 - Palace Theater / Crossville, Tenn. (with Kelly Lang)

SEP 09 - Dollywood Fall Festival / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

SEP 10 - Dollywood Fall Festival / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

SEP 14 - The Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

SEP 21 - Charles R. Wood Theater / Glen Falls, N.Y.

SEP 28 - Grand Saline Salt Festival / Grand Saline, Texas (with Moe Bandy & T. Graham Brown)

OCT 05 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas (with Moe Bandy, Janie Fricke, Jeannie Seely, T. Graham Brown, and Moore & Moore)

OCT 18 - Rockdale Fair & Rodeo / Rockdale, Texas (with T. Graham Brown)

OCT 19 - 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas

DEC 07 - Private Event / Colleyville, Texas



2025

JAN 19-25 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla; Key West; Cozumel; Costa Maya

About T.G. Sheppard:

T.G. Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for music. That passion and a steadfast dedication to entertainment have made him one of the most popular live performers in country music today. With 21 #1 hit songs, his live concerts are chock full of his chart-topping tunes like “Last Cheater’s Waltz,” “I Loved ‘Em Every One,” and “Do You Wanna Go To Heaven.” Sheppard's most recent album, Midnight In Memphis is available now. With over 40 years of show business under his belt, it’s only natural that Sheppard has developed a reputation as a solid performer who delivers exactly what audiences want. All this and more, combined with a steadfast commitment to entertainment, has truly made T.G. Sheppard one of the great legends in country music and an official spokesman for Springer Mountain Farms.

About Kelly Lang:

As a songwriter, Lang has had a stellar career, with her songs being recorded by artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, George Jones, B.J. Thomas, Jimmy Fortune, Jerry Lee Lewis, T.G. Sheppard, and Johnny Lee, just to name a few. She has also performed/recorded duets with iconic artists Sir Barry Gibb, Dame Olivia Newton-John, Paul Shaffer, and Lee Greenwood. As an artist, Lang has released several albums, including '11:11', 'Shades of K,' 'Throwback,' 'Obsession,' and 'Iconic Duets' with her husband, T.G. Sheppard, and is a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. In the spring of 2020, Lang re-released her classic children’s album 'Lullaby Country,' originally sold at Cracker Barrel. Lang has released 'Old Soul' and 'Old Soul II,' a collection of classic hits she produced highlighting songs that have stood the test of time. As part of a national campaign, her voice and writing skills can be heard on television with her song "I'm Not Going Anywhere" throughout the United States as the official anthem for the Ascension Hospital commercial. Lang released her autography, appropriately titled 'I’m Not Going Anywhere,' also available as an audiobook. Her popular song "Under A Tennesee Moon" was recently named an official Tennessee State Song by Governor Bill Lee. Lang is sponsored by Springer Mountain Farms, and her latest album 'Dragonfly' is available now.

