TEGAN AND SARA to Launch 2027 Tour with Hilary Duff, Release 'Our Year'

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Tegan and Sara are back with 'Our Year,' their first release since their 2022 album, Crybaby. Dropping today, the track brings together Vancouver-based alt-pop singer Lights and electronic-dance producer Felix Cartal. 'Our Year' is available to stream at this link. Also available today is the official video for the track, directed by Kyle S. Lee, uniting all four players in a true West Coast Canadian team-up.

The song started as an early demo Tegan sent to Cartal, who immediately connected with it. 'It had that classic Tegan and Sara feel I've always loved—unafraid to be a little cheeky, but totally genuine and refreshing,' Cartal shares. After he stepped in to produce, they reached out to fellow Vancouver artist Lights to join them. 'We were hoping to get Lights on the track,' Tegan says. 'The moment she came on board, it was clear we were onto something special.'

For Lights, a longtime fan of the duo and a close friend of Cartal, joining the project was a major moment. 'This feels like one of those milestone creative experiences you'd be proud to leave behind,' she says. 'I've looked up to Tegan and Sara for years, both for their music and what they stand for.' Working together felt completely natural, she added, with everyone aligning seamlessly from start to finish.

For Tegan, that shared energy was what made releasing the song so meaningful. 'At this stage in our career, we want everything we release to feel grounded and purposeful, but also fun,' she explains. 'Community has always been at the heart of what we do, so bringing in other artists to build this track together was an incredible experience.'

Equal parts love letter to Vancouver and playful jab at the current cost of living, 'Our Year' captures the hopeful feeling of starting fresh, that sense that this time will finally be different, balanced against the reality of forces beyond your control. As Lights puts it, 'It's a cheeky way of venting about the economy while still celebrating how far we've come and keeping that sense of hope alive.'

The release follows another big project: Merry Christmess, Tegan Quin's debut middle-grade novel and the first book in her new Clementine Twins series, released September 1st via Farrar, Straus and Giroux. It's a funny, heartfelt story about family, sisterhood, and holiday chaos. Tegan has called it a modern take on The Parent Trap, minus the separated-at-birth twist since these twins already know they're sisters. She co-created the Clementine Twins with Sara, who gave her blessing for Tegan to run with it solo. Tegan described the project as an enormous creative leap as her first solo fiction outing. A sequel is already in the works.

The duo has also announced tour dates with Hilary Duff in 2027, with tickets on sale Friday, October 2 at 10:00AM local time. Visit teganandsara.com for more information.

Tegan and Sara w/ Hilary Duff

11/05/27 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

11/06/27 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

11/08/27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

11/10/27 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

11/12/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

11/14/27 - Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center

11/15/27 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

11/17/27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

11/20/27 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

About Tegan and Sara

Twin sisters born in Canada, Tegan and Sara have built a remarkable career that spans ten studio albums, and more than one million albums sold. Their creative accomplishments have been matched by a longstanding commitment to advocacy. Tegan and Sara are multiple JUNO and GLAAD Award winners and recipients of a Governor General's Performing Arts Award, Honorary Doctor of Laws degrees from the University of Calgary, and the 2018 New York Civil Liberties Union Award, in addition to numerous GRAMMY and Polaris Prize nominations. They have performed on some of the world's biggest stages, from the 2015 Oscar Telecast to major festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury. In addition to music, they were executive producers of the TV series, High School, based on their New York Times–bestselling adult memoir of the same name. They are also the authors of the Junior High graphic novel series for young readers, which was illustrated by Eisner Award–winner Tillie Walden. In 2016, they created the Tegan and Sara Foundation, which fights for health, economic justice, and representation for 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes | download high-res here



Photo Credit: Lindsey Byrnes | download high-res here

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