THE LUCKY ME TOUR Expands With 32 New Dates Starting May 2027

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Hilary Duff has extended her Live Nation-promoted world tour, the lucky me tour, with the announcement of 32 new dates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

The added leg will kick off May 7 in Madrid and make stops in cities including Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Stockholm, San Juan, São Paulo, Buenos Aires and Santiago before heading to the U.S. Rebecca Black will support on all Europe dates.

The new 2027 U.S. leg launches October 1 in Sunrise, FL and will make stops in Orlando, Raleigh, Baltimore, Uncasville, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Fort Worth, Milwaukee, Denver and more before wrapping November 20 in Anaheim. Special guests Dashboard Confessional and Tegan and Sara will support on select U.S. dates.

Tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 29 at 10am local for Europe, in addition to a Mastercard Presale in select markets. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 2 at 10am local. For complete details and ticket information, visit www.hilaryduff.com/live.

Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, Sweden and France. The Mastercard Presale starts Tuesday, September 29 at 10am local and ends Friday, October 2 at 9am local. Preferred ticket access to some of the best tickets is available from Friday, October 2 at 10am local.

For Latin America, tickets will be available starting with an Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 29 at 10am local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 2 at 11am local. For complete details and ticket information, visit www.hilaryduff.com/live.

For the United States, tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning Monday, September 28 at 10am local, followed by an Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, October 2 at 10am local. For complete details and ticket information, visit www.hilaryduff.com/live.

To participate in the Hilary Duff Artist Presale on Tuesday, September 29 at 12pm local time, fans must sign up by Sunday, September 27 at 3pm ET. No codes are needed – access is tied to the fan's account, and anyone who signs up can join the sale. Working in partnership with Ticketmaster, extra protections will be in place to help block bad actors from signing up for the Artist Presale, and some fans may be asked to complete a quick selfie check, or in rare cases, provide an ID via Persona to sign up.

Citi is the official card of the lucky me tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, September 28 at 10am local until Tuesday, September 29 at 11am local through the Citi Entertainment program. Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for select shows in the U.S. as part of Verizon's loyalty program, Verizon Shine, running from Monday, September 28 at 10am local until Tuesday, September 29 at 11am local time.

Duff teased the announcement last week at the final show on her UK leg, which marked her second sold-out show at The O2 Arena in London. During the night's encore of 'What Dreams Are Made Of,' confetti with the message '2027 More Dates Loading' rained down as a countdown clock appeared on screen and her website simultaneously — hinting that the next chapter of Duff's live journey would be announced when the clock reached 00:00. The moment exploded across social media as fans were buzzing about which cities the tour will hit next.

Marking her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades, the lucky me tour celebrates her sixth studio album luck… or something, which Rolling Stone, Billboard and Variety all named one of the 'Best Albums of 2026.'

Following sold-out performances across North America, the UK, and Ireland, the tour will continue next month in New Zealand and Australia, before returning to Canada and heading to Mexico in Jan/Feb 2027.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Tue, Oct 20, 2026 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena *

Thu, Oct 22, 2026 – Boondall, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre * SOLD OUT

Sat, Oct 24, 2026 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena * SOLD OUT

Mon, Oct 26, 2026 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena * SOLD OUT

Tue, Oct 27, 2026 – Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena * SOLD OUT

Thu, Oct 29, 2026 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena * SOLD OUT

Fri, Jan 22, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena & SOLD OUT

Sat, Jan 23, 2027 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena & SOLD OUT

Tue, Jan 26, 2027 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome & SOLD OUT

Wed, Jan 27, 2027 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place & SOLD OUT

Fri, Jan 29, 2027 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre & SOLD OUT

Sat, Jan 30, 2027 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre & SOLD OUT

Tue, Feb 2, 2027 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum & SOLD OUT

Thu, Feb 4, 2027 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre & SOLD OUT

Fri, Feb 5, 2027 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre & SOLD OUT

Sun, Feb 7, 2027 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre & SOLD OUT

Fri, Feb 12, 2027 – Mexico City, CDMX – Palacio de los Deportes SOLD OUT

Sat, Feb 13, 2027 – Mexico City, CDMX – Palacio de los Deportes SOLD OUT

Mon, Feb 15, 2027 – Guadalajara, Jal. – Auditorio Telmex

Fri, May 07, 2027 – Madrid, ES – Movistar Arena #

Mon, May 10, 2027 – Milan, IT – Unipol Dome #

Wed, May 12, 2027 – Berlin, DE – Velodrom #

Fri, May 14, 2027 – Paris, FR – Zenith Paris #

Sun, May 16, 2027 – Brussels, BE – Forest National #

Mon, May 17, 2027 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome #

Tue, May 18, 2027 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena #

Thu, May 20, 2027 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena #

Sat, May 22, 2027 – Stockholm, SE – Avicii Arena #

Tue, Aug 10, 2027 – San Juan, PR – Coliseo de Puerto Rico

Fri, Aug 13, 2027 – São Paulo, BR – Espaço Unimed

Tue, Aug 17, 2027 – Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena

Fri, Aug 20, 2027 – Santiago, CL – Santander Arena

Fri, Oct 1, 2027 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ^

Sat, Oct 2, 2027 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center ^

Mon, Oct 4, 2027 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center ^

Wed, Oct 6, 2027 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^

Fri, Oct 8, 2027 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena ^

Sat, Oct 9, 2027 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center ^

Mon, Oct 11, 2027 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center ^

Wed, Oct 13, 2027 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena ^

Fri, Oct 15, 2027 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center ^

Sat, Oct 16, 2027 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena ^

Fri, Nov 5, 2027 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center +

Sat, Nov 6, 2027 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena +

Mon, Nov 8, 2027 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center +

Wed, Nov 10, 2027 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center +

Fri, Nov 12, 2027 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum +

Sun, Nov 14, 2027 – Des Moines, IA – Casey's Center +

Mon, Nov 15, 2027 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center +

Wed, Nov 17, 2027 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Sat, Nov 20, 2027 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center +

* With Special Guest La Roux

& With Special Guest Lauren Spencer Smith

# With Special Guest Rebecca Black

^ With Special Guest Dashboard Confessional

+ With Special Guest Tegan and Sara

About Hilary Duff

Multiplatinum global icon Hilary Duff returns to the pop world with luck… or something. Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003's 4X platinum Metamorphosis (featuring the Top 40-charting 'So Yesterday' and 'Come Clean'), then released her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. With those three albums alone selling a collective 15 million copies worldwide, she also established herself as a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times-bestselling author, all while continuing to deliver standout performances in TV and film, including her award-nominated turn on Darren Star's 'Younger.'

Now signed to Atlantic Records, Duff launched a new chapter with her sixth studio album, luck... or something, her first new music since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. (a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 200, made with an extensive lineup of producers/co-writers, including Tove Lo and Ed SHeeran). luck… or something debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, marking Duff's highest chart position since 2007 and becoming the second-largest debut for a female artist this year. Garnering critical praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, LA Times, Associated Press, Pitchfork, Glamour and more, the project officially became her sixth career Top 5 entry while simultaneously landing at #2 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. Internationally, luck… or something has soared to the top of the charts with Top 5 debuts in 6 countries, including #1 in Canada and Australia.

Marking her first major tour in over 18 years, Duff's global headline 'the lucky me tour' spans seven countries, with dates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand including sold-out performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Duff also surprised fans with the release of (Mine), a seven-song EP featuring newly re-recorded renditions of her greatest hits including 'Come Clean (Mine)' and 'What Dreams Are Made Of (Mine).'

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