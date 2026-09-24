Hilary Duff Performs at The GRAMMY Museum for LUCK… OR SOMETHING

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Hilary Duff took the stage at The GRAMMY Museum's Ray Charles Rooftop for a deep-dive conversation and performance alongside her closest album collaborators, fresh off the announcement extending her acclaimed the lucky me tour with 32 new dates across Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Celebrating her critically acclaimed sixth studio album luck… or something, which debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and was named one of the 'Best Albums of 2026' by Billboard, Rolling Stone and Variety, the special event featured a candid Q&A moderated by Lyndsey Havens where Duff opened up about her creative process, her return to pop music, and the incredible response to her record-breaking tour.

Following the discussion, Duff delivered a stripped-back performance of 'Future Tripping,' 'Mature,' 'Adult Size Medium,' and 'Come Clean,' featuring key album collaborators including her husband, co-producer/songwriter, Matthew Koma, who performed alongside her for the first time ever.

About Hilary Duff

One of the defining stars of her generation, multiplatinum global icon Hilary Duff returns to the pop world with her boldest and most self-assured project yet, luck… or something. Duff first kicked off her music career with 2003's 4X platinum Metamorphosis (featuring the Top 40-charting 'So Yesterday' and 'Come Clean'), then released her platinum-selling 2004 self-titled LP and 2007 autobiographical dance-pop collection Dignity. With those three albums alone selling a collective 15 million copies worldwide, she also established herself as a producer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and New York Times-bestselling author, all while continuing to deliver standout performances in TV and film, including her award-nominated turn on Darren Star's 'Younger.'

Now signed to Atlantic Records, Duff launched a thrilling new chapter with her sixth studio album, her first new music since 2015's Breathe In. Breathe Out. (a No. 5 debut on the Billboard 200, made with an extensive lineup of producers/co-writers, including Tove Lo and Ed SHeeran). Co-written by Hilary and produced by her husband, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer Matthew Koma (Britney Spears, P!nk), and Brian Phillips (Alec Benjamin, blink-182), luck… or something debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200, marking Duff's highest chart position since 2007 and at the time, became the second-largest debut for a female artist this year.

Named one of the 'Best Albums of 2026' by Billboard, Rolling Stone and Variety and garnering additional critical praise from LA Times, Associated Press, Pitchfork, Glamour and more, the project officially became Duff's sixth career Top 5 entry while simultaneously landing at #2 on Billboard's Top Album Sales Chart. Internationally, luck… or something has soared to the top of the charts with Top 5 debuts in 6 countries, including #1 in Canada and Australia.

Marking her first major tour in over 18 years, Duff's global headline 'the lucky me tour' spans seven countries, with dates across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand including SOLD-OUT performances at New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Kia Forum. Following the album release, Duff surprised fans with (Mine), a seven-song EP featuring newly re-recorded renditions of her greatest hits including 'Come Clean (Mine)' and the beloved anthem, 'What Dreams Are Made Of (Mine).'

Photo Credit: the Recording Academy™️/photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images© 2026)



Photo Credit: the Recording Academy™️/photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images© 2026)

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