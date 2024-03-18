TATYANA Drops Title Track From 'It's Over' Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



UK-based singer, producer, and harpist TATYANA returns this Friday with It's Over on Sinderlyn. In anticipation of the release, she shares the album's title track today.

Preceding the album were the singles “Down Bad,” “Hold My Hand,” and “Control” feat. Dave Okumu. “It's Over” premiered on Lauren Laverne's BBC 6Music program this morning. This spring, she'll support tours by Lynks and Home Counties in the UK.

As a relationship comes to a close, TATYANA shuts the romance off completely with “It's Over.” The lyrics confront the subject simply and plainly, as if anything less clear would go over their heads. Meanwhile, the production gives away the complicated emotions that stir beneath her words. The rubbery bass and idiosyncratic effects recall the irreverent style of Maurice Fulton, one of the It's Over's driving inspirations. One thing may be over, but the fun is just beginning.

“'It's Over' is the titular track of the new album and one of the last songs I wrote for the project,” shares TATYANA. “In a way it's a mission statement for the record -- a proclamation of a mature vision of life where I can finally stand alone on both feet. The song is about that moment right before you close the door of your car and drive away from everything, from all the relationships and situations that are not fulfilling anymore."

It's Over presents a tapestry of TATYANA's music credentials and eclectic, transient upbringing. Born in London, before moving to Russia, Holland and Singapore in her teens, before eventually landing in the USA to study music on a full ride scholarship at Berklee College, where, bouncing between Boston and New York's underground electronic music and club scene, she began to further discover her sound.

Back in London again, TATYANA imbues her music with both haywire technical proficiency and encyclopedic, far-flung tastes. To bring her album to life, TATYANA brought in some help from Mikko Gordon (The Smile, Arcade Fire), Dave Okumu (of The Invisible), and Jason Lindner.

With the release on just a few days away, TATYANA shared her thoughts on the project: "When I was writing this album, I was constantly imagining what it would feel like to perform each song on stage because my music is meant for dancing and its main sonic reference is the dancefloor. I wanted the sounds of the album to awaken the senses, to make your blood run faster, and to open the listener up to new experiences.

“I wrote and produced this album on my own in about 6 months at Strongroom Studios in Shoreditch. I had the help of some wonderful people - Mikko Gordon (who was like a mentor to me, and guided me through the process) and NYC avant-jazz legend Jason Lindner (who came through and recorded a bunch of crazy synth stuff), along with many others who supported me making this sometimes difficult and thorny creation. It was a very particular moment of my life, where I really had to face myself and stop camouflaging my real feelings.

“The title of the album is a play on words - it implies that it's about a breakup but actually it's about facing reality. It's called ‘It's Over' but when one thing ends, something new must start. This record is really about that - the perpetual motion of life - two steps forward, one step back."

About TATYANA

Blending expansive, delicate and deliberate production with influence from the likes of Maurice Fulton's use of KORG plug-ins, and Elektron synths, like The Knife, her sound originates from a pure love of the dancefloor: Robyn, Tirzah, Mica Levi, Jessy Lanza, LCD Soundsystem, Four Tet. If you listen carefully, you might catch the shimmer of a harp - she's played classically since she was a little girl. Raised on strictly classic Russian music, it's unsurprising that TATYANA perfected her craft to such a degree that she landed a world tour playing harp with Neneh Cherry, as well as dates with Hatchie, and Hyd too.

Photo Credit: Carly Scott