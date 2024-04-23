TASH SULTANA Returns To North America For Six Summer Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter, engineer, and entrepreneur TASH SULTANA will return to the U.S. this summer with live shows including two festival appearances.

The dates kick off July 5 in Chicago at the Rose on the River festival, followed by a July 6 stop at the Levitate Music Festival in Marshfield, MA. TASH will then perform four solo shows including concerts in Los Angeles (Costa Mesa) and Las Vegas (the full itinerary is below). Tickets for the shows go on sale Friday, April 26 at 10:00 AM (local time); an artist presale begins Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 AM (local time), and local presales: are available Thursday, April 25 at 10:00 AM (local time). Click HERE for presale information.﻿

As TASH continues to work on new music, these shows will be the only ones in the U.S.; they last toured here in 2023 on a headlining cross-country tour in support of their SUGAR EP released via their own label, Lonely Lands Records.

For the headlining shows, TASH will be joined by support act soul, jazz, and R&B creative force Chiiild. Helmed by Yonatan Ayal, Chiiild crafts beautiful and thought-provoking hymns that transcend genres. As an artist influenced by everyone from Pink Floyd to Sam Cooke, Chiiild has a knack for melding sounds and coupling them with songwriting that is rooted in both storytelling and social commentary.

TASH’s 2024 U.S. tour dates are as follows:

DATE CITY VENUE FRI 7/5 Chicago, IL Rose on the River SAT 7/6 Marshfield, MA Levitate Music & Arts Festival WED 7/10 Costa Mesa, CA The Pacific Amphitheatre THU 7/11 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort SAT 7/13 Reno, NV Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort & Casino SUN 7/14 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

About Tash Sultana

Since they broke through into the Australian music scene more than a decade ago, Tash Sultana has been nothing less than a musical force.

The gender-fluid multi-instrumentalist, producer, singer-songwriter, engineer and entrepreneur has carved out every step in their musical journey over the last 15 years, which has taken them from performing open night mics all over the country, busking the streets of Melbourne to releasing platinum records, accumulating billions of streams, nominations across the globe, to winning awards and selling hundreds of thousands of concert tickets worldwide.

Tash creates, composes, writes, engineers and produces everything that is heard live, and on record. Tash is the band. Their now-famous busking sessions on Melbourne’s Bourke Street catapulted them into the eyes and ears of music fans everywhere, and a viral video of their early song ‘Jungle’ brought them international attention. Since then, it’s been nothing but a meteoric rise.

Their debut album Flow State landed in 2018 and quickly became Gold certified, and spawned Platinum and Gold records with singles ‘Mystik’ and ‘Murder to the Mind’.

In 2019 alone, Tash sold more than 500,000 concert tickets globally, and over the years they’ve notched up major international appearances at festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and Montreal Jazz Festival.

Acclaimed second record Terra Firma landed in 2021, and garnered widespread praise for Tash’s raw and reflective songwriting and ambitious musical arrangements. Like everything before it, the entirety of the record was carved by Tash – every instrument that was played, every bit of musical arrangement, every bit of production. But for the first time, Terra Firma saw Tash bring in a couple of close friends and collaborations to co-write – including Matt Corby, Dann Hume, Jerome Farah, and Josh Cashman.

Their extensive catalog has nearly broken the internet, having raked in billions of streams and counting.

Photo credit: Ben McFadyen