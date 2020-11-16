SyncFloor Partners with Symphonic's Bodega Sync

This new digital marketplace will help sync professionals and creatives.

SyncFloor, the leading sync marketplace for commercial music, is teaming up with Bodega Sync, a division of Symphonic Distribution, and launching a SyncStore™ for their boutique sync service. This new digital marketplace will help sync professionals and creatives of all kinds find the perfect track in Bodega Sync's exclusive one-stop catalog, thanks to SyncFloor's intuitive search.

SyncFloor's branded SyncStore™ websites let catalog holders with unique offerings highlight the strongest, most intriguing sides of their repertoire. Music professionals searching for music can see upfront what licenses are available and how the track might fit into their budget. It's part of SyncFloor's vision for an improved, frictionless experience that unlocks amazing independent music for sync professionals.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our partnership with SyncFloor," says Bodega Sync's Senior Director, Jon Mizrachi. "Having such a unique and intuitive search interface with end-to-end licensing through our website opens up a whole new vertical for us, and we're confident our highly-curated boutique sync roster will be a big asset to SyncFloor's music marketplace. I really couldn't imagine finding a more complementary fit for both our growing businesses."

"Bodega Sync has the kind of catalog we love working with: creative, high quality, one-stop and fiercely independent," says Kirt Debique, Co-founder and CEO of SyncFloor. "We're excited to add value for people seeking music for picture and to offer more opportunities to the artists Bodega Sync works with."

SyncFloor is a marketplace of commercial music for use in advertisements, film, TV, games, podcasts, and more. Built around the concept of natural language music search, SyncFloor has created an intuitive and innovative engine for music discovery, enabling creatives of all kinds to easily find and secure rights to independent music from around the world. The company is also the maker of SongsForPodcasters™, a modern podcast-specific music licensing experience made for consumers, small businesses, and creative professionals. Founded by Kirt Debique and Cestjon McFarland, the team is passionate about music and its potential to transform storytelling. SyncFloor is the future of music licensing.

Bodega Sync (bodegasync.com) is a full-service sync licensing agency and a subsidiary of Symphonic Distribution. Based in Brooklyn and headed up by sync veterans Jon Mizrachi and Randall Foster, Bodega Sync represents a diverse roster of independent artists, labels, and producers for easy-clear licensing in all forms of media.

