Sydney Rose Shares New Single 'Birthday Song'

Singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has shared new single “Birthday Song,” out now via Public Consumption. Led by acoustic guitar and soft vocals, the track delves into the tender emotions of a friendship that has drifted from what it once was. Through delicate harmonies, Rose expresses the longing to reconnect with someone while acknowledging the emotional distance that now stands in the way.

Rose explained of the track, "I feel like 'Birthday Song' is a universal feeling. I wrote this song on the day of my best friend’s birthday. We had been growing apart, and the entire day I was dreading calling her, wondering if she’d even want to hear from me. It’s a song full of questions, what if’s, and love. I will always think about this person on their birthday and wonder if we will ever be as close as we once were."

Earlier this summer, Rose shared the diaristic single, “Briston.” The track followed the release of her debut album One Sided, which arrived last fall via Public Consumption and was hailed by The Luna Collective as “a showcase of the singer at her most comfortable and powerful.” The record was preceded by singles “You’d Be Stars (feat. chloe moriondo),” which premiered via FLOOD Magazine, and wistful ballad "The New Kid." Written almost entirely by Rose, One Sided found Rose returning to her stripped-back acoustic roots, offering tenderhearted meditations on childhood, love, and the evolution of friendship.

In 2022, her debut EP You Never Met Me and its follow-up This Kind of Thing Doesn’t Last showcased intimate lyricism and a knack for candid honesty, with the help of understated synths, muted drum machines, and stacked harmonies. PEOPLE Magazine named her one of their Emerging Artists To Watch while Under The Radar attested, “‘You Never Met Me’ is the sound of Rose finding herself in her music and introducing herself to the world, tracing all of the messy contours of teenage heartbreak in the process.” Last year, Sydney shared several singles including “I can’t live without you (feat. Charlie Oriain),” which was coined by Sweety High as “a whispery, gorgeous ballad straight from the heart,” while Stereogum praised “Tell Him I Miss Him” as “lovely and delicate,” noting, “[the] achingly spare song … slowly layers on more instruments and effects without losing any heart.”

Photo credit: Caity Krone

