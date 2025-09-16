Suzanne Vega Adds West Coast Dates to 'Flying With Angels' Tour

Vega will be joined on stage by her longtime collaborator and guitarist Gerry Leonard, along with cellist Stephanie Winters.
Suzanne Vega has added a run of West Coast dates to her Flying With Angels Tour. Making stops at Los Angeles’ storied Largo, San Francisco’s Bimbo’s 365 Club, the Aladdin in Portland, Seattle’s Neptune and more, Vega will be joined on stage by her longtime collaborator and guitarist Gerry Leonard (David Bowie, Rufus Wainwright, Laurie Anderson, Duncan Sheik), along with cellist Stephanie Winters. Tickets for all upcoming shows are available for purchase here.
Vega is touring in support of her critically acclaimed new record Flying With Angels, out now on Cooking Vinyl. Produced by Gerry Leonard, Flying With Angels is Vega’s first full-length album of all new music in over a decade. The record is available to stream below.
Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has written and recorded numerous songs that have become part of the contemporary music vernacular, including “Luka,” “Marlene on the Wall” and “Tom’s Diner,” an a cappella piece that was remixed by U.K. electronic dance duo DNA and became a major club hit. It remains an oft-sampled and covered standard by artists across the musical spectrum. Her albums, including her self-titled debut, follow-up Solitude Standing and 99.9F have sold millions of copies worldwide.
September 30—Amsterdam, NL—Royal Theater Carré
October 2—Rotterdam, NL—Nieuwe Luxor
October 4—Munich, DE—Isarphilharmonie
October 6—Hamburg, DE—CCH Saal Z
October 8—Berlin, DE—Kammermusiksaal Philharmonie
October 10—Brussels, BE—Bozar
October 12—Antwerp, BE—Queen Elisabeth Hall
October 13—Esch-sur-Alzette, LU—Rockhal Club
October 15—Offenbach, DE—Capitol
October 16—Koln, DE—Theater am Tanzbrunnen
October 19—Gateshead, UK—Sage Gateshead
(The Glasshouse Int’l Centre for Music)
October 20—Manchester, UK—Bridgewater Hall
October 21—Glasgow, UK—Royal Concert Hall
October 23—Edinburgh, UK—Usher Hall
October 25—Liverpool, UK—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic
October 27—Cambridge, UK—Corn Exchange
October 28—Brighton, UK—Dome
October 30—Bristol, UK—Bristol Beacon
October 31—Birmingham, UK—Symphony Hall
November 1—Stoke, UK—Regent Theatre
November 3—London, UK—Royal Albert Hall
February 6—Phoenix, AZ—Musical Instrument Museum
February 7—Phoenix, AZ—Musical Instrument Museum
February 10—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up
February 11—Palm Springs, CA—Plaza Theatre
February 12—Malibu, CA—Smothers Theatre
February 14—Santa Barbara, CA—Lobero Theatre
February 15—Los Angeles, CA—Largo
February 17—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365 Club
February 18—Redding, CA—Cascade Theatre
February 20—Medford, OR—Holly Theatre
February 21—Portland, OR—Aladdin
February 22—Seattle, WA—Neptune
March 5—Nantes, FR—Cité des Congrès
March 6—Cenon, FR—Rocher de Palmer
March 7—Boucau, FR—Salle Apollo
March 10—Talant, FR—L’Ecrin
March 12—Montreau, FR—Le Majestic
March 13—Bethune, FR—Théâtre de Béthune
March 15—Paris, FR—Salle Pleyel
March 17—Roubaix, FR—Le Colisée
Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz
Videos