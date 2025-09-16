Suzanne Vega Adds West Coast Dates to 'Flying With Angels' Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Suzanne Vega has added a run of West Coast dates to her Flying With Angels Tour. Making stops at Los Angeles’ storied Largo, San Francisco’s Bimbo’s 365 Club, the Aladdin in Portland, Seattle’s Neptune and more, Vega will be joined on stage by her longtime collaborator and guitarist Gerry Leonard (David Bowie, Rufus Wainwright, Laurie Anderson, Duncan Sheik), along with cellist Stephanie Winters. Tickets for all upcoming shows are available for purchase here.

Vega is touring in support of her critically acclaimed new record Flying With Angels, out now on Cooking Vinyl. Produced by Gerry Leonard, Flying With Angels is Vega’s first full-length album of all new music in over a decade. The record is available to stream below.

Vega emerged as a leading figure of the folk-music revival of the early 1980s. Since the release of her self-titled, critically acclaimed 1985 debut album, she has written and recorded numerous songs that have become part of the contemporary music vernacular, including “Luka,” “Marlene on the Wall” and “Tom’s Diner,” an a cappella piece that was remixed by U.K. electronic dance duo DNA and became a major club hit. It remains an oft-sampled and covered standard by artists across the musical spectrum. Her albums, including her self-titled debut, follow-up Solitude Standing and 99.9F have sold millions of copies worldwide.

SUZANNE VEGA TOUR DATES

September 30—Amsterdam, NL—Royal Theater Carré

October 2—Rotterdam, NL—Nieuwe Luxor

October 4—Munich, DE—Isarphilharmonie

October 6—Hamburg, DE—CCH Saal Z

October 8—Berlin, DE—Kammermusiksaal Philharmonie

October 10—Brussels, BE—Bozar

October 12—Antwerp, BE—Queen Elisabeth Hall

October 13—Esch-sur-Alzette, LU—Rockhal Club

October 15—Offenbach, DE—Capitol

October 16—Koln, DE—Theater am Tanzbrunnen

October 19—Gateshead, UK—Sage Gateshead

(The Glasshouse Int’l Centre for Music)

October 20—Manchester, UK—Bridgewater Hall

October 21—Glasgow, UK—Royal Concert Hall

October 23—Edinburgh, UK—Usher Hall

October 25—Liverpool, UK—Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

October 27—Cambridge, UK—Corn Exchange

October 28—Brighton, UK—Dome

October 30—Bristol, UK—Bristol Beacon

October 31—Birmingham, UK—Symphony Hall

November 1—Stoke, UK—Regent Theatre

November 3—London, UK—Royal Albert Hall

February 6—Phoenix, AZ—Musical Instrument Museum

February 7—Phoenix, AZ—Musical Instrument Museum

February 10—Solana Beach, CA—Belly Up

February 11—Palm Springs, CA—Plaza Theatre

February 12—Malibu, CA—Smothers Theatre

February 14—Santa Barbara, CA—Lobero Theatre

February 15—Los Angeles, CA—Largo

February 17—San Francisco, CA—Bimbo’s 365 Club

February 18—Redding, CA—Cascade Theatre

February 20—Medford, OR—Holly Theatre

February 21—Portland, OR—Aladdin

February 22—Seattle, WA—Neptune

March 5—Nantes, FR—Cité des Congrès

March 6—Cenon, FR—Rocher de Palmer

March 7—Boucau, FR—Salle Apollo

March 10—Talant, FR—L’Ecrin

March 12—Montreau, FR—Le Majestic

March 13—Bethune, FR—Théâtre de Béthune

March 15—Paris, FR—Salle Pleyel

March 17—Roubaix, FR—Le Colisée

Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz