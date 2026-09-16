Susanne Sundfør Shares 'All Shall Be Well' Single and Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Susanne Sundfør has shared a new song, 'All Shall Be Well,' taken from her anticipated forthcoming album Revelations Of Divine Love, to be released October 2, 2026 on Bella Union. Revelations Of Divine Love can be pre-ordered here.

'All Shall Be Well' is a meditation on childbirth, which Sundfør says is 'one of the most misunderstood human experiences, often stripped of its emotional and spiritual dimensions.' She restores that dimension. Oxytocin, breath, fear, safety, transformation - these are the biological facts and thresholds of meaning, depicted in the video.

The album artwork is a charcoal drawing of a woman in an ecstatic act of childbirth, anchoring the project in physical reality rather than abstraction. The image is a statement that creation is profoundly hopeful.

Revelations of Divine Love is Sundfør's eighth album and one of the boldest statements of an already boundary-defying career. Recorded live in a Norwegian church using only pipe organ and voice, the album strips away everything non-essential. Across thirteen intimate pieces, including spoken word passages and organ instrumentals, Sundfør gives musical life to the words of Julian of Norwich, drawing from Grace Warrack's landmark 1901 translation of Revelations of Divine Love, the first known book written in Middle English by a woman.

Since releasing her last studio album 'blómi' (2023), Sundfør has become a mother of two, left city life behind to settle in the Norwegian countryside, and entered what she describes as the most transformative period of her life.

For more than two decades, Susanne Sundfør has consistently reinvented herself. Since emerging as one of Scandinavia's most singular musical voices she has built a career defined by fearless transformation, moving effortlessly between electronic pop, orchestral grandeur, experimental composition and intimate songwriting. Her albums, including breakthrough 'The Silicone Veil' (featuring 'White Foxes'), 'Ten Love Songs' and 'Music for People In Trouble' and most recent, 'blómi', have garnered critical acclaim throughout the world, topped the Norwegian charts, earned multiple Norwegian Grammy Awards, and established her as an artist equally at home collaborating with the likes of Röyksopp or M83, as she is writing deeply personal records entirely on her own.

Each release has opened the door to a new musical world while remaining unmistakably Susanne Sundfør. But nothing has shaped her artistic life as profoundly as the years leading to Revelations of Divine Love.

Sundfør first encountered Julian while reading about medieval women whose voices had been erased from history. She found herself captivated not only by Julian's extraordinary story but by the radical tenderness of her theology.

The album is hymnal, hypnotic and deeply human. While it echoes classical music, jazz and the traditions of Scandinavian sacred music, it ultimately exists in a space entirely of its own, an immersive, spellbinding work that transforms medieval mysticism into something startlingly contemporary.

Kit Downes - a Mercury Prize nominee and BBC Jazz Award winner - co-composed the score with Sundfør, and together they embraced a philosophy of immediacy, with Jørgen Træen's idea of close-miked vocals, mostly single takes and performances that privileged presence over perfection. The album unfolds like a meditation.

'Traditionally, vocals accompanied by an organ are powerful and loud,' says Sundfør. 'I wanted the opposite—soft, whispered, as understated as possible. It's about authenticity, not perfection. It had to be playful and whimsical.'

Following years largely spent away from international touring while raising her family, Revelations of Divine Love marks both a return and a new beginning. It is Susanne Sundfør at her most stripped-back, most vulnerable and perhaps most radical: an artist who has spent twenty years refusing to repeat herself, and who now arrives at her quietest, most intimate work yet.

By looking beyond herself, she has created an album that feels timeless, offering an ancient meditation on love as an answer to the questions of modern life.

Revelations Of Divine Love Tracklisting

A Revelation of Love

I It Am

For He Standeth All Alone

Hazelnut

What Are We

One High Love

Vision

Overcome

The Blessed Wounds

Seven Nights Dead

Charity

All Shall Be Well

Love Was Our Lord's Meaning

Tour Dates

October 11 - Nidarosdomen, Trondheim *SOLD OUT*

October 12 - Bergen Domkirke, Bergen *SOLD OUT*

October 14 - Stavanger Konserthus, Stavanger

October 15 - Kristiansand Domkirke, Kristiansand *SOLD OUT*

October 16 - Oslo Konserthus, Oslo

Tickets are available at susannesundfor.com.

Photo Credit: Sunniva Hartegen



Photo Credit: Sunniva Hartegen

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 45 Days 14 Hrs 44 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link