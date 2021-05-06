Sunsleeper Premiere Mac Miller Cover of 'Come Back To Earth'

Sunsleeper is an indie rock band hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, they are unveiling a beautiful and captivating cover of Mac Miller's "Come Back To Earth." With the tour cycle of their previous album cut in half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band found time to pay homage to the late rapper with their rendition of the track off of his 2018 LP Swimming. Give it a listen ahead of official release on FLOOD Magazine now, and pre-save the track here.

Speaking on the track, frontman Jeffery Mudgett recounts finding solace in the track, "To me the record perfectly captures self-reflection and hopefulness while in the midst of a dark season. There's a beautiful conflict of hope and defeat throughout the album that resonated with me deeply during the start of the pandemic."

Debut full-length, You Can Miss Something & Not Want It Back, released by Rude Records in 2019, boasts a nostalgic quality while still feeling fresh and new. The bands 90's indie rock influence is apparent across the record, as is their contemporary emo sound; a sound that has solidified a name for them in the scene since the release of their debut EP Stay the Same in 2016.

On the title and theme of YCMS&NWIB, Mudgett says, "You Can Miss Something & Not Want It Backchronicles the process of wrestling with the understanding of change and learning to accept it."

"Come Back To Earth" comes off of a larger body of work slated to be released in the coming months via Rude Records.

Listen here: