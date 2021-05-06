Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sunsleeper Premiere Mac Miller Cover of 'Come Back To Earth'

Debut full-length, You Can Miss Something & Not Want It Back, released by Rude Records in 2019, boasts a nostalgic quality while still feeling fresh and new.

May. 6, 2021  
Sunsleeper Premiere Mac Miller Cover of 'Come Back To Earth'

Sunsleeper is an indie rock band hailing from Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, they are unveiling a beautiful and captivating cover of Mac Miller's "Come Back To Earth." With the tour cycle of their previous album cut in half due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band found time to pay homage to the late rapper with their rendition of the track off of his 2018 LP Swimming. Give it a listen ahead of official release on FLOOD Magazine now, and pre-save the track here.

Speaking on the track, frontman Jeffery Mudgett recounts finding solace in the track, "To me the record perfectly captures self-reflection and hopefulness while in the midst of a dark season. There's a beautiful conflict of hope and defeat throughout the album that resonated with me deeply during the start of the pandemic."

Debut full-length, You Can Miss Something & Not Want It Back, released by Rude Records in 2019, boasts a nostalgic quality while still feeling fresh and new. The bands 90's indie rock influence is apparent across the record, as is their contemporary emo sound; a sound that has solidified a name for them in the scene since the release of their debut EP Stay the Same in 2016.

On the title and theme of YCMS&NWIB, Mudgett says, "You Can Miss Something & Not Want It Backchronicles the process of wrestling with the understanding of change and learning to accept it."

"Come Back To Earth" comes off of a larger body of work slated to be released in the coming months via Rude Records.

Listen here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Kerry Butler
Kerry Butler
Samantha Massell
Samantha Massell
Sasha Hutchings
Sasha Hutchings

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Tom Pettys Video for Drivin Down to Georgia Premieres Photo

Tom Petty's Video for 'Drivin' Down to Georgia' Premieres

Sammi Rae Celebrates Signing to SOHO Johnny’s Tribeca Records Photo

Sammi Rae Celebrates Signing to SOHO Johnny’s Tribeca Records

DAYGLOW Releases New Single Balcony Photo

DAYGLOW Releases New Single 'Balcony'

Digitalz Reveal Darker Side With New Single Miss Me Photo

Digitalz Reveal Darker Side With New Single 'Miss Me'


From This Author TV News Desk