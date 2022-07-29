Sunsleeper Announces New Album 'While You Can'

Indie rock band Sunsleeper have announced their sophomore album While You Can, due for release on October 7 via Rude Records. The upcoming album, recorded and produced by Brett Romnes (Oso Oso, Hot Mulligan) and mastered by Will Putney (Counterparts, Knocked Loose), explores the darkness of anxious unfulfillment, substance abuse, and the trials of being a band in the era of constant comparisons and chart data.

"The title of the record is pulled from a lyric on the record; 'Feel what you can while you can,'" explains vocalist Jeffrey Mudgett. "It's a reminder to be present and enjoy the vastness of existence while you can. Life is fleeting, and if you're always looking forward or backward, you'll miss the now."

Fans can pre-save While You Can now at https://music.ruderecords.com/whileyoucan

Alongside the announcement, Sunsleeper has shared new single "Stay Home" with a music video premiering now on FLOOD Magazine. On the track, vocalist Jeffrey Mudgett explains, "I've always struggled with living in the present moment. I often find myself either romanticizing the past or living for what the future could bring. This can be a detriment to those closest to me."

He continues, "This song chronicles the ebb and flow of being caught up with future minded thinking, and the realization that everything I need is in the present moment. The song was inspired by my wife Megan who just so happens to be the music video director, DP and editor."

"Stay Home" follows the release of previous tracks "Blemishes", "Currents" and "In The Clouds", all of which come from Sunsleeper's upcoming album. Dripping with a 90's inspired alt-rock feel, the tracks envelope moments with the mist of nostalgia and the power of dreaming. The tracks have gained notice from Ones To Watch, Hot Topic, Loudwire, Atwood Magazine, and other notable outlets.

While You Can Tracklist:

1. Porch Light

2. In the Clouds

3. Blemishes

4. Stay Home

5. Anywhere

6. Quitter

7. Feel What You Can

8. Currents

9. Way Out

10. Thief

Sunsleeper was halfway through the touring cycle for their debut album when the pandemic halted live music. For the Salt Lake City indie rockers, that pause allowed them to reframe what their journey as musicians and people inspires them to create and say. After forming in 2016 and briskly realizing their Nathan Hussey-produced debut EP Stay the Same, the band entered the studio for their debut album, inking a deal with Rude Records. You Can Miss Something and Not Want it Back dropped in summer 2019, with the band celebrating with runs featuring their collaborators and friends in All Get Out, an Audiotree live session, and most recently, a run with TWIABP and Bent Knee in fall 2021.

While the pandemic still rages on in uncertain terms, Sunsleeper found themselves more solidified than ever writing their sophomore LP, with their road-tested lineup collaborating cohesively and with united goals. The band even found time to use the pandemic's themes to rework Mac Miller's "Come Back to Earth," highlighting the track's balance of self-reflection and hopelessness. (Sunsleeper on this recording is vocalist/guitarist Jeffery Mudgett, guitarist Matt Mascarenas, guitarist Cody Capener, bassist Jacob Lara, and drummer Scott Schilling.)