SummerStage Anywhere Presents Upcoming Global Performances

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is proud to present a variety of performances, DJ sets, conversations and more from the Global sector of the SummerStage Anywhere Digital Series.

Tuesday, July 21: Weekly Beat: DJ Sessions (SummerStage YouTube and Twitch) live at 6:00PM EST with Hatian DJ Michael Brun and Portuguese producer, DJ and multi-instrumentalist Moullinex from the rooftops of Lisbon (Moullinex) and Brooklyn (Brun).

Tuesday, July 28: Soundcheck: Curator Conversations (SummerStage Instagram and YouTube) live at 5:00PM EST with SummerStage's Associate Director of Programming, Paula Abreu, Director/Founder of SIM Sao Paulo, Fabiana Batistela and more special guests.

Tuesday, August 11: SummerStage Anywhere Session (platforms TBD) live at 8:00PM EST with Tunisian singer-songwriter Emel Mathlouthi.

Tuesday, August 18: Weekly Beat: DJ Session (SummerStage Facebook and YouTube) live at 8:00PM EST with DJ Rich Medina of The Originals.

Tuesday, August 25: SummerStage Studio: Digital, presented by Disney (platforms and time TBD) brings an Afro Beat Class with the African Dance legend Diddi Emah.

"As one of the few (maybe 'only') internationally-born curators of a quintessential New York festival, I'm proud to add a distinctive Global lens to SummerStage's programming. Before making NYC home, I lived in Africa and South America, which gave me an opportunity to have a unique perspective in music and culture. As we face a phase with great uncertainties about how it will affect the multicultural landscape of our city and country, SummerStage continues to have a leading role in sharing voices of diverse cultures and communities," shares SummerStage's Associate Director of Programming, Paula Abreu.

The first two iterations of the SummerStage Anywhere Global Series are now available to watch in full now on the SummerStage YouTube channel. These include a Culture Talk with with legacy SummerStage artist + Grammy award winner, Angelique Kidjo and veteran entertainment journalist and Executive Director of the Museum of Contemporary African Diasporan Arts (MoCADA), Amy Andrieux, as well as a session with the iconic Femi Kuti, who performed live exclusively for SummerStage Anywhere from the New Afrika Shrine in Nigeria.

City Parks Foundation SummerStage Anywhere's digital platform will offer daily one-of-a-kind digital arts content every week throughout the summer. Each day will highlight different genres that were born in or deeply represent New York culture - Mondays: Contemporary Dance, Tuesdays: Global, Wednesdays: Indie Rock, Thursdays: Latin, Fridays: Hip Hop and Saturdays: Jazz. The SummerStage team has spent months finding ways to make the most of this summer and remains committed to bringing free, accessible, and diverse arts programming to New York City (and now the world!) For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup information, please visit SummerStageAnywhere.org.

