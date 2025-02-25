Summer Walker Releases 'Session 32 - Live From London (Wireless Festival)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



R&B superstar Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records) surprises fans with a special release of her memorable “Session 32” performance which took place in London during her 2022 Wireless set.

The track captures Summer’s raw emotional reaction to the audience belting every lyric, word for word in support of GRAMMY-nominated musician. On Instagram she wrote, “wanted to be able to relive this special moment we shared,” announcing the special crowd moment she shared with UK fans in 2022 was now available at all digital retailers.

More recently, Summer released the official music video to her latest hit "Heart Of A Woman,” co-starring multi-platinum rap star NLE Choppa. The RIAA certified Gold hit, also reached #1 at Urban Radio this week. Summer’s upcoming album, Finally Over It, marks the culmination of her Over It trilogy, which has become a defining chapter of her R&B reign. In addition to the new video, Summer made her Apple Music Radio debut with her new six-episode radio series, Over It Radio. Each episode features a special guest (Sexyy Redd/Kali Uchis/Ciara) diving into topics of relationships, motherhood, entrepreneurship and music.

Photo credit: Nolan Zangas

Comments