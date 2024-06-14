Summer Salt Releases New Single 'Take Carra Me'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Trop-pop duo Summer Salt have ushered in the summer with their new single and video “Take Carra Me.” The accompanying music video directed by Jack FitzWilliam takes us on a journey through a toybox version of San Francisco filled with bright colors and Matthew Terry’s soothing, sunny vocals. In the chorus, Terry sings that he needs someone to take care of him. But the stylized, simple world of the video stands in stark contrast to the increasingly fast-paced modern world that makes Terry feel this way. In Summer Salt’s signature breezy style, the song and video evoke a paradise where we all have the care we need. The band has managed to turn raw emotion into blissful, summery indie rock.

“Take Carra Me is an honest song about my relationship with music, and balancing it with my current adult life. It's about the paradox of being scared and excited of what life will bring. It’s about these days of early mornings and late nights, and frustrations with ideas of crafty perfectionism when time isn’t something that’s free anymore. It’s about being fast in order to keep up with a world of music that's been created. It’s about needing someone to slow me down, take over, take care of me and remind me all is good.”– Singer/guitarist Matthew Terry

On July 19 the trop-pop outfit Summer Salt—formed around the duo of singer/guitarist Matthew Terry and drummer, multi-instrumentalist Eugene Chung—will release their fifth LP, Electrolytes, via their new record label AWAL. The album was produced by Carlos de la Garza (Paramore, Cherry Glazerr, Cold War Kids), and it will release ahead of the ten-year anniversary of their debut album’s release Driving to Hawaii in the fall.

To support the release of Electrolytes and to support the 10-year anniversary of their debut album Driving To Hawaii, the band will embark on a six-week tour in North America starting September 5 in Houston at the Last Concert Café. See below for complete tour dates.

Electrolytes follows 2023’s Campanita, the band’s breezy, blissful, and intimate monument to love, family, and everything in between. Electrolytes is another bold step forward in Summer Salt’s skyward career arc, marking the band’s first LP created with touring members Winston Triolo and Anthony Barnett. This all began a decade ago, when Chung and Terry moved to Austin to start on this journey, and years of hard work and an increasingly dedicated cult fan community have combined to bring Summer Salt to this moment.

About Electrolytes:

The new record, Electrolytes, is packed with short, to-the-point pop goodness. Crackling with presence and confidence, the 7 tracks sway and stroll through different moods and expressions.

While so much of our time and energy is spent wondering how to achieve happiness and find our perfect place, Electrolytes suggests that maybe we’re already living in it. “Electrolytes is an admiration of our lives, as-is,” say Terry and Chung. “Each song is a theme in our adult lives and how we navigate the realness of it these days, just trying to be our best.”

All of the tracks connect with both the deep-breath feeling of being outdoors, and the eternal importance of partnership, though sharp, contrasting experiences of these things streak through the record. A walk in the woods on “Deja Vu” brings back the wonderment of childhood, and “Bottleneck” weighs the experience of being depended on by a family even as you feel vulnerable yourself. And while “Ribbons” and lead single “Poolside” evoke a real picture of love at home, “Hand in Hand” tugs at the struggle for both the band members and their partners of maintaining that love life from afar.

SUMMER SALT FALL TOUR DATES

SEPTEMBER

*5 – Last Concert Café – Houston, TX

*6 – Scott Inn – Austin, TX

*7 – The Studio At The Factory – Dallas TX

*8 – Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA

*10 – The Beacham – Orlando, FL

*11 – Charleston Music Hall – Charleston, SC

*13 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA

*14 – Basement East – Nashville, TN

*15 – The Grey Eagle – Asheville, TN

*16 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

*17 – Howard Theatre -- Washington, DC

*19 – Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA

*20 – Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA

*21 – Irving Plaza – New York, NY

+23 – The Opera House – Toronto, ON

+24 – The Roxy at Mahall’s – Lakewood, OH

+25 – HI-FI Annex – Indianapolis, IN

+26 – Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL

+27 – Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI

+28 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

OCTOBER

%1 – Gothic Theatre – Denver, CO

%3 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

%5 – The Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA

%6 – Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

%8 – Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

%9 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

%11 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

%12 – The Wiltern – Los Angeles CA

26 – The Republik – Honolulu, HI

Key to openers:

*Will Paquin and Mini Trees

+ The Symposium and Harmless

% -- The Symposium and Chevy﻿

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



