Sugarhill Ddot Drops Debut Album '2 Sides of the Story'

Presenting a vibrant and vital vision without comparison, breakout New York City teenaged rapper Sugarhill Ddot serves up his debut album, 2 Sides Of The Story, out now via Priority Records. It comes in hot with a Haitian Picasso directed video to the reimagined track “My Baby” now featuring the upcoming Chicago teen rapper STAR BANDZ. Watch HERE. In the visual for “My Baby” filmed across New York City, Sugarhill Ddot, STAR BANDZ, and friends cruise around exploring what the city has to offer from the food to the views.

“2 Sides Of The Story shows my growth as an artist. I’m from Sugarhill but there’s more to me than just that,” said Sugarhill Ddot, “I spent the last year working on this debut album. I want people to see the two sides of me. I can do street records but also smooth melodic records.”

Among the album’s many highlights, he unveils the very first posthumous feature from the late multiplatinum icon PNB Rock on the Hitmaka-produced single “Lamborghini Dreams.” Hypnotic synths wrap around simmering hi-hats as an upbeat back-and-forth takes hold punctuate by ambitious rhymes. Elsewhere, HUNXHO appears on the intoxicating “Bartender” where Sugarhill Ddot delivers another infectious refrain, “Would’ve thought I was a bartender the way I throw shots.” He joins forces with Skilla Baby for the lyrical frenzy of “Swaggy N Finesse” fueled by fast-paced flows and charismatic bars.

He gets introspective on “Can’t Slip,” going on to reflect about various trials and tribulations throughout his come-up. Uplifted by cinematic stings, he reminds, “I just gotta keep going, can’t slip.” Acoustic guitar underscores his melodic delivery on “Pocket Rocket as he cleverly promises, “I got Bucks coming in like Giannis.” Then, there’s “I Cannot Love You Again.” Stark piano chords give way to a heart-wrenching hook, “I cannot love you again.”

Meanwhile, Luh Tyler lights up “3AM in the Yams” with Sugarhill Ddot, adding yet another dimension to this bold body of work. Not to mention, a cohort of heavy-hitters—Fridayy, Quay Global, and McVertt—blessed him with production on various tracks.

He paved the way for the project’s arrival with “Like This.” The latter includes an iconic Ginuwine sample and has already amassed millions of streams. It garnered looks from HipHopDX, ET, and more, Billboard predicted, “With co-signs from Drake and Lil Durk, the future is bright for the Priority Records signee.”

This year Sugarhill Ddot made his Rolling Loud debut and kicked off the year with his singles “Outside” and “Tweakin” In 2023, Sugarhill Ddot dropped a slew of singles from the high-intensity "Spinnin’ Pt. 2" with BBG Steppaa. It was preceded by "My Baby," the rambunctious "Shake It," and the Miami-inspired “3AM In The Yams.” That track quickly made waves, hitting over one million video views within four days. It's a testament to Ddot meteoric rise to prominence. To kick off his Priority Records debut the young MC dropped the MCVertt (Lil Uzi Vert) produced standout track "Let Ha Go" alongside a striking George Buford (Ice Spice) directed video.

Beginning at age 13, Ddot quickly made waves with his abilities. Through YouTube, his self-released tracks "I Wanna Love You," "Dream," and "The Real Purge" have racked up nearly 20 million combined views — and those conventional metrics only capture a small slice of this phenomenon's first steps to stardom. To date, he has amassed over 105 million streams in his budding career.

2 Sides Of The Story Tracklist:

1. Can’t Slip

2. Inna Spot

3. Bartender [feat. Hunxho]

4. Taking Over

5. Pocket Rocket

6. Stupid

7. Lamborghini Dreams [feat. PNB Rock]

8. Rider

9. I Cannot Love You Again

10. Swaggy N Finesse [feat. Skilla Baby]

11. Like This

12. Tweakin’

13. My Baby [feat. STAR BANDZ]

14. Shake It

15. Outside

16. Spinnin pt. 2 [feat. BBG Steppaa]

17. 3AM in the Yams [feat. Luh Tyler]

18. Let Ha Go

Photo credit: Andre “DreVinci” Jones

