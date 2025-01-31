Strong Armed Robbers Release New Album 'Hotels and Highways'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Strong Armed Robbers are on the loose again, this time with an expanded cadre of bandits busting out of boring musical prisons. The band, formed during COVID by singer-songwriter EmiSunshine, Randall Hamilton (her bass-playing dad) and singer-songwriter Fish Fisher, now also includes singer-songwriters Sam Hatmaker, drummer Chuck Mauk and guitarist James Adkins, each of whom hails from a rock-country background, taking turns handling lead vocals on various songs.

With an alt-country, Southern rock sound, the band's new album, "Hotels and Highways," consists of 22 tracks of mostly original tunes covering an array of quirky subjects. "Outlaws Or Heroes" ponders some of America's most infamous criminals and their respective fates throughout history. "Neon Nightmares" questions a musician's perceived failures from a life on the road. "Mad Girls" lays the blame for one man's failed relationships on the many women who were subjected to his bad behavior.

The sole song on the album not written by members of Strong Armed Robbers is the darkly whimsical "Ridin' Sparky Tonight," by acclaimed songwriters Jerry Salley and Scott Southworth. With a happy melody that belies its dark subject, this upbeat, bluegrassy song is sung from the perspective of a convicted murderer looking forward to his impending date with the electric chair, shamelessly satisfied that his victims will end up in a "hotter place."

Known for an Americana, often old-timey musical style with her family band The Rain, EmiSunshine formed Strong Armed Robbers in 2021 with frequent songwriting collaborator Fish Fisher as a way to stay busy during the COVID-19 pandemic and to experiment with a harder-driving, electric sound. The band's debut album was "Room 18," the title track of which was a sequel to a murder ballad the pair had written years earlier.

"All of us have worked together in different ways before, so it's fun to have everyone together," Fisher said. "This album captures more of our outlaw side and roots music influences and really blends all of our different backgrounds and personalities."

ABOUT STRONG ARMED ROBBERS

Fish Fisher (Vocals, guitar)

Fish Fisher is an award-winning songwriter and singer. Dividing his time between Toledo, Ohio, and Gatlinburg, Tennessee, he regularly plays his special blend of original Americana and Outlaw-Country music, often cowriting for and with many notable other artists. He also enjoys teaching songwriter workshops and hosting songwriting retreats.

EmiSunshine (Vocals, ukulele, guitar)

Rolling Stone once named EmiSunshine among "10 new country artists you need tonknow," but she is more than country. Her music exhibits blues, rock and gospel influences. In 2019, she received the ASCAP Foundation Desmond Child Anthem Award and in 2024, she was named Independent Young Entertainer of the Year at the Young Entertainer Awards in Los Angeles. She has performed nationwide and released 12 independently produced albums with her band The Rain. "Hotels and Highways" is her 14th album, and her second with Strong Armed Robbers.

Randall Hamilton (a.k.a. Big Diddy) (Vocals, upright bass and bass guitar)

Randall Hamilton is not just EmiSunshine's father; he is a recording engineer, musician and technical guru. One of his early musical influences was his grandmother, Wanda Matthews (a.k.a. Wanda White), a professional singer who backed up numerous country stars in the 1940s and 50s and performed on several TV shows. Randall attended Middle Tennessee State University, where he earned a degree in music production and met his wife, Alisha.

Sam Hatmaker (Vocals, guitar)

Born to a stand-up comedian and an actress, Knoxville-raised Sam Hatmaker assumed from a very young age that everyone was just supposed to be on stage, so she decided she would become a singer. At 10 years old, her path became even clearer when she began performing at Dollywood. She moved to Nashville after signing her first publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music at the age of 16. In 2019, Sam recorded her debut EP with Grammy award-winning producer Nathan Chapman. Her first full-length solo album, "Trailer Park Traitor," produced by Fish Fisher, is scheduled to drop this spring. The album's first single, "Cowboys and Aliens," spent five weeks on CMT's 12 "Pack Countdown."

Chuck Mauk (Drums)

Chuck Mauk has spent his life playing drums. He's recorded in studios from New York to Los Angeles. He's performed in clubs, theaters and arenas all over the United States, Canada and Europe. Chuck's drumming can be heard on hundreds of recordings for Singer/Songwriters to bands and everything in between. Chuck's drumming also can be heard in movies, television, radio and internet commercials.

James Adkins (Vocals, guitar)

James Adkins was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and grew up on military bases all over the world, learning to play guitar from his father and various performers he met along the way. He studied Jazz Performance at the University of West Florida in Pensacola. In 2013, he was named South Alabama Flatpicking Champion.

Alisha Hamilton (songwriter)

Although she rarely appears on stage, Alisha is as much a part of Strong Armed Robbers as the other members. A former nurse, Alisha grew up in a musical family, and has always had a talent for songwriting. She taught Emi to write songs at age 5, and the two of them have been collaborating ever since. In recent years, they have been writing songs with some of the top talent in Nashville.

