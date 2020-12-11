Straight No Chaser To Debut 'Mi Estrella Polar' For KRIS KRINGLE THE MUSICAL

Kris Kringle The Musical, the perennial holiday musical which will stream in a virtual production on Christmas Day, offers an early holiday gift.

Daily, through Christmas, KrisKringleTheMusical.com releases a series of streaming music videos from and inspired by the musical. December 15, the site will host the debut of "Mi Estrella Polar" performed by Straight No Chaser, the celebrated a cappella vocal ensemble that has emerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase and a long list of accomplishments including 2 RIAA Gold Certified albums, over one-and-a-half-million concert tickets sold, over one-billion streams on Pandora, and over one-million albums sold worldwide.

Translated by David Trujillo, "Mi Estrella Polar" is the Spanish language version of one of the musical's must beautiful ballads, "My North Star." The music video features a vocal arrangement by Walter Chase, mixing by Ed Boyer and Walter Chase, and mastering by Grammy Award winner David Darlington ("Simpático," "Alegría").

All content at KrisKringleTheMusical.com is available to audiences free of charge when they register online. Produced by 2500 Productions Inc. and Angel Polar Bear LLC, Kris Kringle The Musical supports The Actors Fund of America.

With the original story, book and additional lyrics by Maria Ciampi, and music and lyrics by Tim Janis and Angelo Natalie, Kris Kringle The Musical will delight audiences of all ages. Based on one of the most familiar names of holiday folklore, this is the tale of a starry-eyed toymaker, Kris Kringle, who sees toys in the stars and crosses paths with an evil toy company CEO who schemes to destroy Christmas. Kris Kringle teams up with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the beautiful Evelyn Noel, a band of hilarious apprentices and elves, and magical toys to remind us what Christmas is really about.

Having recorded the musical from their respective homes, the cast of Broadway veterans includes Amy Coelho (Jersey Boys, national tour) as Evelyn Noel, Kim Crosby (Broadway's Into The Woods, Guys & Dolls) as Mrs. Claus, Matt Densky (Wicked, national tour) as Sky, Robert Anthony Jones (Broadway's Finding Neverland) as Elmer, Chase Kamata (Burn the Floor, international tour) as Ms. Horn, Aveena Sawyer (Little Shop of Horrors,off-Broadway) as Tinselle,Kyle Sherman (Keen Company's Ordinary Days) as Kris Kringle, Christopher Shyer (Broadway's Mamma Mia!) as Roy G. Reedy, Jason Simon (Show Boat, Lincoln Center) as Santa, Mary Stout (Broadway's Jayne Eyre, Beauty & The Beast) Auntie Sugarplum, Lilly Tobin (How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Madison Square Garden) as Garland, Elizabeth Ward Land (Broadway's Amazing Grace, Scandalous) as Grandma Kringle; with an ensemble including Sami Bray (Broadway's 1984), Quentin Avery Brown (Five Guys Named Moe, Westchester Broadway Theatre), Angie Cocuzza (Baby Shark Live, national tour), Holden Hagelberger (Matilda the Musical, The Public Theater San Antonio), Reese Lores (Beauty and the Beast at Maltz Jupiter Theatre), Jose Luaces (Broadway's A Christmas Story The Musical), Patrick Scott McDermott (Les Misérables, national tour), Meg Supina (Lili Marlene, off-Broadway).

Kris Kringle The Musical is directed by Jaimie Selke with musical direction by Randy Glass. The video series features costumes by Inda Blatch-Geib and editing, animation and original illustrations by John Narun.

Kris Kringle The Musical debuted in New York at The Town Hall in 2017.