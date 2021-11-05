Stewart Arp Releases New Single 'Hazel'

Chicago-based solo pop artist Stewart Arp is back with the release of his heartfelt new single "Hazel", available on all streaming platforms. Paired with a captivating visual to animate his story, "Hazel" will tug at the heartstrings as we are introduced to a situation that so many will be able to relate to. A tale of love lost, Arp reflects on his past mistakes that he wishes were reversed; filled with regrets and a longing for the good times, we are introduced to a number of scenarios where Arp and the woman acting as his ex, are arguing about things that in retrospect, likely could have been prevented.

Arp's vocals invite you in from the very beginning. Also the lead singer of beloved rock band ZORILA, Arp truly shines in his solo moments and we are thrilled to be able to feature his work here first!

A little more about Stewart Arp: As both a solo artist and lead singer of Chicago's favorite new alt-rock band ZORILA, Stew's versatile talents do not go unnoticed. When he's not making music, Arp takes to TikTok, showing off his alluring personality and undeniable charisma while winning the hearts of fans from all over the world. When he's not busy charming fans with his humor and piercing blue eyes, Arp hangs with his pet geckos Slick, Scuz and Spoons. Originally from southern Illinois, Stew and the rest of the members in ZORILA very recently packed their bags and moved to Chicago to pursue their music careers full-time.

Watch the official music video for "Hazel" below!