Steve Hackett to Return to Montreal May 4, 2027

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Get It Promotions is presenting legendary guitarist Steve Hackett, returning to Montreal on Tuesday, May 4, 2027 at Théâtre St-Denis, with a spectacular new show celebrating the very best of his years with Genesis alongside highlights from his acclaimed solo career.

For Hackett and Montreal, this is much more than another stop on a tour. The city has embraced the pioneering guitarist for decades, creating an enduring relationship with local progressive rock fans that stretches back to the early years of his solo career, including a Montreal appearance at Théâtre St-Denis in 1979.

In the years since, Hackett has returned again and again, playing to packed houses and enthusiastic audiences across the city. His concerts have become perennial favourites with local fans, with multiple sold-out performances over the years. Montreal audiences know the drill — don't be left without a ticket.

Now, in 2027, Hackett returns to Théâtre St-Denis, bringing the story full circle nearly five decades after his early solo appearance at the venue.

A member of Genesis during the band's defining progressive-rock era, Hackett's unmistakable guitar work was an integral part of such landmark albums as Nursery Cryme, Foxtrot, Selling England by the Pound, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, A Trick of the Tail and Wind & Wuthering. His innovative playing helped shape some of the most enduring music in the Genesis catalogue, while his extensive solo career has continued to explore progressive rock, classical, blues and world music.

In recent years, Hackett and his world-class band have revisited many of those landmark Genesis albums on stage, including the 2025 tour featuring music from The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway. Following a sold-out UK tour in October 2026, Hackett is turning the page for 2027 with a show that reaches across his remarkable career rather than concentrating on a single classic album.

'I'll be bringing this thrilling new show out again in 2027 to celebrate the very best of Genesis including the biggest fan favourites, as well as solo classics... Get your tickets early... it will be a blast!' says Hackett.

Joining Steve for the 2027 dates are longtime collaborators Nad Sylvan on vocals, Jonas Reingold on bass, guitar and backing vocals and Rob Townsend on saxophone, flutes, additional keyboards and backing vocals, alongside Lalle Larsson on keyboards and Felix Lehrmann on drums.

For Montreal audiences who have followed Hackett through decades of performances — and for those experiencing his extraordinary catalogue live for the first time — the May 4 concert promises another memorable chapter in a relationship between artist and city that has endured for nearly half a century.

Event Details

Steve Hackett: Best of Genesis & Solo Gems

Tuesday, May 4, 2027

Théâtre St-Denis — Montreal, QC

Tickets on sale Friday, October 16 at 10:00 a.m. at espacestdenis.com

Presented by Get It Promotions

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