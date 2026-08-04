Steve Hackett, Steve Rothery Launch Video for New Song RED DRAGON

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Steve Hackett and Steve Rothery have released a video for Red Dragon, the second single from their collaborative album THE ROARING WAVES. The video, created by Simon Ward, accompanies an instrumental track the two musicians describe as showcasing the rockier side of their partnership. THE ROARING WAVES, a seven-track instrumental record shaped by themes of memory and the sea, is set to arrive via InsideOutMusic.

Steve Hackett (Genesis) and Steve Rothery (Marillion) come together on 'The Roaring Waves' - a striking and deeply atmospheric instrumental album shaped by memory, imagination, and the elemental power of the sea. The record has been much talked about over the years, and it will now finally see the day on the 28th August 2026 via InsideOutMusic.

Steve Rothery comments: 'Red Dragon shows off the rockier side of our collaboration, it starts with the sound of a hurdy gurdy (an instrument which originated in medieval Europe around the 10th century), followed by a heavy guitar riff by myself and great guitar melodies and sitar guitar by SH.'

Steve Hackett adds: 'Red Dragon was the name of the ship that was used by the East India Trading Company in its early years. I used a sitar guitar amongst others to give that authentic Eastern feel...'

Years in the making, The Roaring Waves brings together seven instrumental compositions that move fluidly between the cinematic and the intimate, as Hackett explains, 'It's not the kind of album that guitarists normally make together.'

Written and recorded intermittently over nearly a decade - with sessions at Racket Club and the duo's home studios - the album emerged from an organic, improvisational process. Jams and shared ideas form the backbone of the music, allowing both players to explore a collaborative dynamic defined by sensitivity and mutual respect.

Throughout 'The Roaring Waves', the duo embrace a painterly, almost filmic approach to composition - crafting music that invites listeners to drift, imagine, and immerse themselves. 'You're trying to create an atmosphere... like painting a picture,' says Rothery. 'Taking people on a journey.'

The previously released video for 'The Black Sea' can be watched here:

The album is also available to pre-order on several formats, including a Ltd CD+Blu-ray mediabook edition including Dolby Atmos (by Andy Bradfield) & High Resolution Stereo mixes. The album will also be available as a Standard CD & a Gatefold 180g LP, cut at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell. All feature artwork and layouts by Simon Ward. Pre-order available here: https://stevehackettsteverothery.lnk.to/TheRoaringWaves-Album

Tracklist

1. The Storm

2. Sandsend

3. Red Dragon

4. The Roaring Waves

5. K-129

6. The Black Sea

7. Pacific Coast Highway

Rothery has said the track opens with the sound of a hurdy gurdy before moving into a heavy guitar riff, layered with guitar melodies and sitar guitar contributed by Hackett. Hackett has noted that the song's title refers to a ship once used by the East India Trading Company, and that he used a sitar guitar to evoke an Eastern atmosphere. THE ROARING WAVES was recorded intermittently over nearly a decade, with sessions taking place at Racket Club and the duo's home studios.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...