Stephen Day Unveils Additional Gold Mine Tour Dates

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Nashville-based soul-pop singer/songwriter Stephen Day has announced a continuation of his Gold Mine Tour, which will take him through Oklahoma City, Lexington, Columbus and more this fall.

This follows an extensive run earlier this year, which included a number of sold-out shows in Los Angeles, Nashville, San Francisco, Boston and more. Tickets will go on sale on Friday June 27 at 10 a.m. local time with presales beginning tomorrow June 24. Fans can access artist presale by texting “GOLD” to 615-240-2869. For a full list of dates, please see below or visit stephenday.org.

Ahead of his fall tour, Day will hit the road with Icelandic blues rock band KALEO for a series of dates on their Mixed Emotions tour including stops in Charleston, Cincinnati, Minneapolis and more.

Last month, Day released his first new song of 2025 with “Sweet Iced Tea” featuring Allen Stone (Riser House Records). American Songwriter lauded the song as “a track perfect for summer” saying it “will quench your thirst for soul music.” It marks the first offering from a companion EP to last year’s Gold Mine, with additional music to come later this summer. Produced by Micah Tawlks (Hayley Williams, The Brook & The Bluff), Gold Mine explores the narrative of trying to find, keep and hold onto something real, pulling from ‘60s country and ‘70s soul music for a sound that owes as much to Frank Sinatra and Glen Campbell as it does to John Mayer and Stevie Wonder.

Day also recently performed at the Recording Academy’s 24th Annual Nashville Chapter Block Party alongside Jon Pardi, 2’Live Bre and MŌRIAH. This followed a sold-out show at The Basement East where Stephen Sanchez joined him to sing “It Was You.” Ahead of the performance, The Tennessean covered Day extensively in a front-page feature.

To date, Day has toured with artists like Stephen Sanchez, Teddy Swims, Ben Rector, and made appearances at Wanderland Festival in the Philippines and Jazz Around Festival in Poland. In addition to touring success, since debuting in 2016, the Georgia native has garnered 160M cumulative on demand streams across two EPs and three full length albums.

Tour Dates

September 20 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheater *

September 21 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery Charleston *

September 23 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

September 24 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre *

September 26 – Fort Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre *

September 27 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

September 29 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis *

October 14 – Athens, GA – 40 Watt Club

October 15 – Oxford, MS – Proud Larry's

October 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

October 18 – Waco, TX – Common Grounds

October 19 – Fayetteville, AR – George's Majestic Lounge

October 21 – Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall

October 22 – Lexington, KY – The Burl

October 23 – Knoxville, TN – Open Chord Stage

November 11 – Columbus, OH – A&R Music Bar

November 18 – Richmond, VA – Richmond Music Hall

November 20 – Asbury Park, NJ – Wonder Bar

* - Supporting KALEO

Photo Credit: Sophia Matinazad

Comments