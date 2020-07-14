Steel Panther To Hold Another Virtual Concert Event

California rock legends, global philanthropists and stripper connoisseurs Steel Panther continue to set new career goals for themselves. After effectively saving the world (we are all reading this press release after all) with the very successful Concert To Save The World in June, the band is now back with another virtual concert event, Rockdown In The Lockdown. The concert will take place on Sunday, August 16th from the ultra-sanitized, production-filled, multi-camera Drum Channel Studio at Drum Workshop located in Oxnard, CA. The show will be live globally at 2:00PM Los Angeles time, 5:00PM New York City time, 10:00PM (22:00) London time, 11:00PM (23:00) Berlin time, 5:00AM (Monday morning) Hong Kong time and 7:00AM (Monday morning) Sydney time.

Rockdown In The Lockdown will be slightly different from what fans saw last time. Steel Panther has filmed a series of sketch comedy pieces that will be played throughout the show giving the virtual experience more depth and laughs. The band will again be interacting with fans around the globe via a live chat. Tickets for the virtual concert will cost $15.00 each; with proceeds from each ticket sold going to benefit a local Los Angeles animal rescue and Live Nation's Crew Nation Fund (benefitting all touring personnel affected by the Covid-19 pandemic). All fans who purchase tickets to the concert will get access to Steel Panther's Rockbuster Video Store. The Rockbuster Video Store will be a place where fans can access exclusive content to stream for a period of time. Currently, The Concert To Save The World and the classic Live From Lexxi's Mom's Garage will be available with ticket purchase and more content will be added. Anyone who has purchased the band's latest effect pedal The Butthole Burner prior to the concert will get a free ticket to the event. The "You Can't Beat The Meat & Greet" VIP upgrade is also available that includes access to a virtual one-on-one meet & greet, private video chat with 2 band members and a screen shot selfie.

Rockdown In The Lockdown is being sponsored by Monster Energy and all tickets and VIP upgrades are available here: https://lnk.to/steelpantherlive.

"More Music! More Comedy! More Spandex! More Panther! Steel Panther would like to inform you that it is STILL totally legal to attend this concert naked, but please wear a mask if you're around strangers!"

Steel Panther continue to make headlines with their daily video vignettes helping folks know what day of the week it is. A short musical intro gives way to a band member explaining which day it is for their viewers. The series has gained such popularity that various entertainment friends have made cameos as well. Corey Taylor of Slipknot/Stone Sour, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Chris Kael and Jason Hook of Five Finger Death Punch, Kid Rock, George Lopez, Myles Kennedy and Mark Tremonti of Alter Bridge, Rob Riggle and Joey Fatone of 'N Sync have all shown up on the popular video series. The videos can be seen daily on all social media platforms. The band also recently released a music video for their newest single "Let's Get High Tonight" as their original boy band incarnation F.P.C. (Four Pump Chumps) from their chart-topping album Heavy Metal Rules (https://lnk.to/HeavyMetalRules).

More information for all things Steel Panther can be found at www.steelpantherrocks.com.

