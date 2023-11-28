Steel Panther Announce 'ON THE PROWL TOUR 2024' Dates

The On The Prowl Tour 2024 will kick off in January in Reno, NV on January 19 and run through February 24 where it wraps in Wichita, KS.

By: Nov. 28, 2023

Like the gift that keeps on giving, California's greatest export Steel Panther are announcing their first batch of tour dates for 2024. The On The Prowl Tour 2024 will kick off in January in Reno, NV on January 19 and run through February 24 where it wraps in Wichita, KS.

Along the way, the tour will stop in Anaheim, CA (February 2, 2024), Fargo, ND (February 14, 2024 – for all the North Dakota lovers) and Memphis, TN (February 22, 2024) to name a few. This new tour announcement comes as the band is getting ready to stuff stockings for all the naughty housewives on the upcoming 12-city On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 kicking off on December 1st.

Additional Information on all ticket and VIP packages including meet and greets, exclusive merch items, early entry and more for the all tour dates can be found here: https://steelpantherrocks.com/pages/tour

“As Steel Panther wraps up another banner year with all of our upcoming magical tour dates, we are simultaneously preparing ourselves for the most incredible year to come. 2024 will be jam packed with whimsical adventure, high-octane performances and heavy metal – very much like our crotches.” 

On The Prowl Tour 2024 Dates 

1/19/24 – Reno, NV – Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort *

1/20/24 – Primm, NV – Star of the Desert Arena *

2/1/24 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

2/2/24 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim

2/14/24 – Fargo, ND – Sanctuary Events Center

2/16/24 – Sioux Falls, SD – The District

2/17/24 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

2/18/24 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly's 

2/21/24 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City Bham

2/22/24 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

2/23/24 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

2/24/24 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

On The Prowl Winter Holidaze Tour 2023 Dates 

12/1/23 – Cleveland, OH – Temple Live *

12/2/23 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe *

12/3/23 – East Moline, IL – The Rust Belt * 

12/5/23 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop * – SOLD OUT 

12/6/23 – Flint, MI – The Machine Shop *

12/7/23 – Cincinnati, OH  - Bogart's * 

12/8/23 – Charles Town, WV – The Event Center at Hollywood Casino *

12/10/23 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre *

12/12/23 – Joliet, IL – The Forge *

12/13/23 – Green Bay, WI – EPIC Event Center *

12/15/23 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee *

12/16/23 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom *

12/17/23 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory *

* Previously announced

Steel Panther released their sixth studio album On The Prowl worldwide on February 24, 2023. On The Prowl was produced by Steel Panther and brought the band their most-recent #1 Billboard comedy album. The album is currently available for order in multiple configurations including CD, Cassette, and 2 different color variant vinyl records here:  https://lnk.to/Panther_OTP.

From the opening synth intro of “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight)” to the thunderous outro of “Sleeping On The Rollaway,” Steel Panther is back with the infectious riffs, pounding drums, unforgettable vocals alongside the witty humor that has earned them a global audience. Songs like “On Your Instagram,” “Magical Vagina” and “One Pump Chump” are sure to fit in on the biggest live stages next to the band's most-memorable songs.

The band has released the music videos from On The Prowl to date: the opener “Never Too Late (To Get Some Pu**y Tonight),” the chart-topping German radio hit “1987,” the Shark Tank inspired “Friends With Benefits" and most-recently their ode to social media with “On Your Instagram.”

Photo Credit: David Jackson

ABOUT STEEL PANTHER:  

History falls on two sides of one line. There was the age before Steel Panther—but let's be honest, no one cares about any of that. And then, there was the age after Steel Panther, which is all that matters. Since Steel Panther clawed their way out of the Sunset Strip and onto the global stage, rock ‘n' roll has kicked ass once again. 

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000.  They have continuously flown the flag for heavy metal higher than anybody this century. 2009's Feel The Steel announced their arrival as saviors of rock, showing guests such as Corey Taylor of Slipknot and Stone Sour, M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold, Justin Hawkins of The Darkness, and Scott Ian of Anthrax how it's done! On its heels, Balls Out [2011] boasted collaborations with everyone from Chad Kroeger of Nickelback and Nuno Bettencourt to Dane Cook.

The group unleashed a string of banging LPs, namely All You Can Eat [2014], Lower The Bar [2017], and Heavy Metal Rules [2019]. Meanwhile, they earned ink from Billboard, Classic Rock, Consequence, Metal Hammer, and more, tallying hundreds of millions of streams views in the process.

They've logged countless miles on the road (and stolen groupies from) Aerosmith and Stone Sour in addition to leaving festivals such as Download begging for more. Steel Panther is a global phenomenon with five full-length albums, touring across the world, platinum-level You Tube status and high-profile television appearances such as Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larry King Now, FOX NFL Sunday and America's Got Talent. Now, the quartet—Michael Starr [lead vocals], Satchel [lead guitar], Spyder [bass], and Stix Zadinia [drums]—reach another level altogether on their sixth full-length offering, On The Prowl.



