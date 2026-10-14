State Radio to Return With 2027 Winter Tour Starting January
The politically charged rock trio led by Chadwick Stokes will perform across multiple East Coast cities and Chicago.
Pre-sale began today for State Radio's 2027 Us Against the Crown Tour. State Radio is the politically charged rock trio led by songwriter and activist Chadwick Stokes.
The tour will center around the band's acclaimed project Us Against the Crown, the album that first established State Radio's unmistakable collision of rock, punk and reggae with music built to say something.
The band will take the stage across the East Coast and Chicago beginning in January, following their return to the stage after an extended hiatus at Tom Morello's Power to the People festival alongside Foo Fighters, Joan Baez, Dave Matthews, Bruce Springsteen and more.
Tickets are available for pre-sale now, on sale on Friday, October 16th at 12PM ET at stateradio.com.
2027 'Us Against the Crown' Tour Dates:
January 15 - Washington, DC // 9:30 Club
January 22 - Chicago, IL // Thalia Hall
February 5 - Philadelphia, PA // The Fillmore
Feb 6 - Brooklyn, NY // Brooklyn Paramount
Feb 13 - Boston, MA // MGM Music Hall at Fenway
The timing of State Radio's return feels anything but accidental. Songs written about war, corruption, inequality, and the responsibility to speak up have found renewed resonance in the current moment. Rather than looking backward, State Radio's return feels like a continuation of the conversation the band started from the beginning.
That sense of purpose has always extended beyond the stage. State Radio became known not only for relentless touring and an intensely devoted live following, but for organizing service projects in the communities where they played. That work helped fuel Calling All Crows, the nonprofit Stokes co-founded with Sybil Gallagher in 2008. For nearly two decades, Calling All Crows has used music as a vehicle to engage music fans in feminist movements, reaching and mobilizing millions of people along the way.
Stokes has continued to move between music, storytelling and activism throughout his career. As a member of DISPATCH, he has played some of the world's most iconic venues and wrote the platinum-selling song 'The General.' More recently, he created and developed 1972: A Rock Opera, a new musical set before Roe v. Wade about a young woman searching for a safe abortion and the unlikely community she encounters along the way. 1972 receives its world premiere at the American Repertory Theater this fall on October 27th, running through November 22nd - tickets are available at 1972rockopera.com.
Now, State Radio returns at a moment when the questions at the heart of its music feel as urgent as ever.
Photo Credit: Mike Smith
Photo Credit: Mike Smith
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